Post accident, Musheer looks to make most out of the present

CHENNAI: When Musheer Khan walked out to bat for Mumbai in the Buchi Babu match against TNCA XI at the Gojan College B Ground on Monday, it was his first domestic red-ball match in India since the Duleep Trophy in September last year.

A horrific car accident and a season-ending neck injury meant Musheer had been out of action for several months. He had a sensational Ranji season and was looking to take the momentum forward in the Irani Cup and the tournaments that followed. However, it all came to a pause as Musheer spent away from the cricket field. It was only during the Indian Premier League, Musheer came back into action for Punjab Kings. The Mumbai T20 league and the Mumbai Colts tour of England followed before the Buchi Babu tournament.

The life-threatening accident and the time after has given Musheer a new perspective on life. He has learnt to live in the present. "The accident has taught me to not worry much about the future or the past, and enjoy the present, jo bhi uppar wale ne likha huwa hei (This was destined by those above, pointing to god). I also learnt to put my best effort in the present," he said after the day's play on Monday.