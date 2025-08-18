Post accident, Musheer looks to make most out of the present

CHENNAI: When Musheer Khan walked out to bat for Mumbai in the Buchi Babu match against TNCA XI at the Gojan College B Ground on Monday, it was his first domestic red-ball match in India since the Duleep Trophy in September last year.
A horrific car accident and a season-ending neck injury meant Musheer had been out of action for several months. He had a sensational Ranji season and was looking to take the momentum forward in the Irani Cup and the tournaments that followed. However, it all came to a pause as Musheer spent away from the cricket field. It was only during the Indian Premier League, Musheer came back into action for Punjab Kings. The Mumbai T20 league and the Mumbai Colts tour of England followed before the Buchi Babu tournament.
The life-threatening accident and the time after has given Musheer a new perspective on life. He has learnt to live in the present. "The accident has taught me to not worry much about the future or the past, and enjoy the present, jo bhi uppar wale ne likha huwa hei (This was destined by those above, pointing to god). I also learnt to put my best effort in the present," he said after the day's play on Monday.
The young all-rounder marked his first appearance for Mumbai post the accident with a patient 75-ball 30. With two boundaries, he displayed good composure with the willow, before getting caught behind by wicketkeeper Rithik Easwaran, off Lokesh Raj. "I started well here and I enjoyed it. I hope to prepare well for the upcoming season," he said.
Before this invitational tournament, Musheer marked his return to red-ball cricket with an all-round show for the MCA colts in England in July. Playing against Notts' 2nd XI, Musheer notched a memorable ton and scalped six wickets.
While the accident last year meant that he could not represent Mumbai in the 2024/25 domestic season, Musheer felt that the injury lay-off has helped him become a mentally strong person. "With all the time I had, I tried to rethink my life, how I can improve. I used to watch my old videos and try to fine tune my skills," he added.
Sarfaraz slams statement ton
While young Musheer marked his return here, his brother and batter Sarfaraz Khan was the star of the day with his entertaining 138-run knock coming in 104 balls before getting retired hurt due to cramps. He was dropped on 15 by TNCA XI skipper Shahrukh Khan at slips off left-arm spinner M Siddarth. Sarfaraz never looked back, as the 27-year-old Mumbai batter took the bowlers to the cleaners. He notched six sixes and 10 boundaries. With this ton, Sarfaraz has picked up from where he left during the India A game against England Lions in England.