Pradosh and Ajitesh shine for TNCA President's XI

CHENNAI: SKIPPER Pradosh Ranjan Paul's 73 and wicketkeepr G Ajitesh's (71 n.o) one-man show with tailenders has helped TNCA President's XI survive day one against a spirited Himachal Pradesh side in the All India Buchi Babu tournament at the Gojan college 'A' ground on Monday. Due to bad light, the day's quota of 90 overs could not be completed. Pradosh explained how his day went, both as a skipper and as a batter.
''Pleased with the way Ajitesh played under challenging conditions. Considering the conditions, I feel this is a good total for us," he told this daily. Pradosh felt that the team could have amassed more runs but credited the youngsters, as few of them are playing for the first time in this level.
His contributions has a batter has been important for Tamil Nadu in recent memory. "I had to be watchful and slowly graft the ball. I did not try to play extravagant shots and just wanted to have a good ball sense and improve my timing,'' said Pradosh. He believes the bowling attack would give a good challenge to the HP batters.
Chhattisgarh post 252
Chhattisgarh ended day one with a respectable total of 252 against Maharashtra on Day one at the Guru Nanak college cricket grounds.
Avnish Singh Dhaliwal (52) and Sanjeet Desai (93) were the pick of the Chhatisgarh batters. Sanjeet paced his innings well and despite wickets falling at the other end, he maintained his calm and composure.
Sanjeet, who is called up for the Central Zone team for the Duleep Trophy later this month, felt that his prior experience in the TNCA senior divisions has helped him score big runs.
''In Chennai, you get to play in challenging conditions, which is a shift for us batters hailing from other parts of the country," he added.
Brief scores: At Gojan 'A': TNCA President's XI 256/9 in 65.3 ovs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 73, G Ajitesh 71 batting, A Kumar 4/75) vs Himachal Pradesh. At Guru Nanak: Chhattisgarh 252 in 89.3 ovs (Avnish SD 52, S Desai 93, V Otswal 3/57, H Walunj 3/68) vs Maharashtra. Group-B: At MRF-Pachaiyappa's: J&K 393/5 in 90 ovs (Q Iqbal 138, M Aijaz 114, A Pandey 3/109) vs Railways. At CPT-IP: Baroda 381/6 in 90 ovs (N Pandya 102, S Pandey 85) vs Odisha. At AM Jain: Haryana 415/9 in 90 ovs (H Rana 100, Y Dalal 120, N Mondal 3/70) vs Bengal. At SRMC: Jharkhand 176 in 45.1 ovs (K Kushagra 56, Rohit R 5/49) vs Madhya Pradesh 60/0 in 18 ovs At TI-Murugappa: Punjab 187/4 in 64 ovs (P Singh 69, UP Saharan 63 batting) vs Hyderabad