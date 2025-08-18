Pradosh and Ajitesh shine for TNCA President's XI

CHENNAI: SKIPPER Pradosh Ranjan Paul's 73 and wicketkeepr G Ajitesh's (71 n.o) one-man show with tailenders has helped TNCA President's XI survive day one against a spirited Himachal Pradesh side in the All India Buchi Babu tournament at the Gojan college 'A' ground on Monday. Due to bad light, the day's quota of 90 overs could not be completed. Pradosh explained how his day went, both as a skipper and as a batter.

''Pleased with the way Ajitesh played under challenging conditions. Considering the conditions, I feel this is a good total for us," he told this daily. Pradosh felt that the team could have amassed more runs but credited the youngsters, as few of them are playing for the first time in this level.

His contributions has a batter has been important for Tamil Nadu in recent memory. "I had to be watchful and slowly graft the ball. I did not try to play extravagant shots and just wanted to have a good ball sense and improve my timing,'' said Pradosh. He believes the bowling attack would give a good challenge to the HP batters.