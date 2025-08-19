Gill named vice-captain, Bumrah returns as India announce 15-member T20 squad for Asia Cup

MUMBAI: India’s Test captain Shubman Gill was on Tuesday appointed the national T20 vice-captain for next month’s Asia Cup, where star pacer Jasprit Bumrah will also feature to bolster the bowling attack.
However, despite his strong credentials as an IPL-winning captain, Shreyas Iyer missed out due to the abundance of talent in the format.
The 25-year-old Gill, whose last T20 International appearance was against Sri Lanka at Pallekele in 2024, has now replaced Axar Patel as deputy to skipper Suryakumar Yadav in the 15-member squad.
The Asia Cup begins on September 9, with India placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Oman and the UAE.
Gill’s inclusion was hardly a surprise after his stupendous run in the recent Test series against England, where he struck four centuries in the drawn five-match contest.
“Gill’s form in England was something we expected but he exceeded it all,” chief selector Ajit Agarkar said at the squad announcement press conference here.
However, the management may have to deliberate on Gill’s batting slot during the continental showpiece as Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson have forged an effective opening pair. Agarkar described it as a “delightful problem of plenty” rather than a headache.
“There are more options (for the top order) now and Shubman has been in great form anyway. When they get to Dubai, they can decide on the playing XI according to the opposition and the conditions,” said the former India pacer.
The team think tank could opt to push Samson down to the middle order, where the Kerala batter has often featured in the past, and allow Gill to reclaim the opening role. Agarkar hinted at this possibility.
“Sanju was playing because Shubman and Yashasvi were not available at that point (and) so was Abhishek. (But) Abhishek’s performances clearly make it hard to leave him out. Plus, his bowling is handy,” he explained.
“Like I said, he (Shubman) was (the) vice-captain the last time he played T20 cricket. That was after the last World Cup so even at that point, clearly we were thinking along those lines. Now that he’s available, at least he (Suryakumar) has two options. It’s their headache to pick the batting line-up (now); ours was to pick the 15 and so. But we’ve got some real depth as far as T20 cricket is concerned and we are very happy with it,” he added.
There had been lingering doubts over Bumrah’s availability due to the proximity of the Asia Cup to India’s home Test series against the West Indies in October. The Asia Cup final is scheduled for September 28 in Dubai, while the first Test against the visiting Caribbeans begins on October 2 in Ahmedabad.
Nevertheless, the selectors opted to include him, making this Bumrah’s first T20 tournament since last year’s World Cup. His workload management was also taken into account while finalising his participation.
As part of that strategy, Bumrah played only three of the five Tests against England recently. Agarkar, however, clarified there was no strict plan in place.
“There’s no written plan at the moment. We have had a nice break from the England series. We are trying to look after him. Most fast bowlers are monitored and it won’t change. How we require him (for future tournaments) is also important,” he said.
Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has also been drafted in, while Jitesh Sharma was named as the back-up wicketkeeper batter. Agarkar said Jitesh has evolved considerably as a T20 batter over the last year.
The wicketkeeper-batter was in fine form for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025, frequently contributing crucial runs down the order. Skipper Suryakumar echoed the sentiment.
“He’s taken one game at a time. The way he did in the IPL and also in the domestic tournaments which he played, the T20s and the one-dayers, he’s done really well and he’s earned his spot again,” Suryakumar stated.
Yashasvi Jaiswal was among the five standby players chosen by the selectors. The others are Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel.
“It’s unfortunate that Jaiswal has had to miss out but he will have to wait as what Abhishek Sharma has done on the top of the order cannot be looked past,” Agarkar said.
Sundar was widely expected to make the cut, mainly due to head coach Gautam Gambhir’s preference for all-rounders. However, it was difficult to overlook the performances of Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy in recent months, while left-arm spinner Axar Patel brings immense value as a flexible batter in addition to his bowling.
“Sundar is always in the scheme of things. This is not the final squad for the World Cup. We have three spinners at the moment, whether we need four, it can always come into the equation. We have got Rinku as an extra batter which we might require,” Agarkar explained.
The all-rounder’s responsibilities will be shared by Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and Shivam Dube.
Another prominent omission was Shreyas Iyer, who recently guided Punjab Kings to the IPL final and had earlier led Kolkata Knight Riders to a title-winning campaign. Agarkar attributed his absence to the vast talent pool available in T20 cricket.
“We have got some serious options in T20 squad... sometimes not the easiest squad to pick but good headache to have,” Agarkar remarked.
India squad for Asia Cup:
Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav.
Standbys: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal.