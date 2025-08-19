Gill named vice-captain, Bumrah returns as India announce 15-member T20 squad for Asia Cup

The team think tank could opt to push Samson down to the middle order, where the Kerala batter has often featured in the past, and allow Gill to reclaim the opening role. Agarkar hinted at this possibility.

“Sanju was playing because Shubman and Yashasvi were not available at that point (and) so was Abhishek. (But) Abhishek’s performances clearly make it hard to leave him out. Plus, his bowling is handy,” he explained.

“Like I said, he (Shubman) was (the) vice-captain the last time he played T20 cricket. That was after the last World Cup so even at that point, clearly we were thinking along those lines. Now that he’s available, at least he (Suryakumar) has two options. It’s their headache to pick the batting line-up (now); ours was to pick the 15 and so. But we’ve got some real depth as far as T20 cricket is concerned and we are very happy with it,” he added.

There had been lingering doubts over Bumrah’s availability due to the proximity of the Asia Cup to India’s home Test series against the West Indies in October. The Asia Cup final is scheduled for September 28 in Dubai, while the first Test against the visiting Caribbeans begins on October 2 in Ahmedabad.

Nevertheless, the selectors opted to include him, making this Bumrah’s first T20 tournament since last year’s World Cup. His workload management was also taken into account while finalising his participation.

As part of that strategy, Bumrah played only three of the five Tests against England recently. Agarkar, however, clarified there was no strict plan in place.

“There’s no written plan at the moment. We have had a nice break from the England series. We are trying to look after him. Most fast bowlers are monitored and it won’t change. How we require him (for future tournaments) is also important,” he said.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has also been drafted in, while Jitesh Sharma was named as the back-up wicketkeeper batter. Agarkar said Jitesh has evolved considerably as a T20 batter over the last year.

The wicketkeeper-batter was in fine form for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025, frequently contributing crucial runs down the order. Skipper Suryakumar echoed the sentiment.

“He’s taken one game at a time. The way he did in the IPL and also in the domestic tournaments which he played, the T20s and the one-dayers, he’s done really well and he’s earned his spot again,” Suryakumar stated.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was among the five standby players chosen by the selectors. The others are Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel.

“It’s unfortunate that Jaiswal has had to miss out but he will have to wait as what Abhishek Sharma has done on the top of the order cannot be looked past,” Agarkar said.