We remain positive about polls: Jairam

CHENNAI: Amidst all the tension in the lead up to the Karnataka State Cricket Association elections, ES Jairam remains positive about the polls to be held on Sunday. The former KSCA treasurer is contesting for the post of secretary as a part of 'Team Brijesh' with KN Shanth Kumar as presidential candidate.

Speaking to this daily on the eve of the election, Jairam said that they are confident and are hoping to do well in the elections. "Cricket development and club cricket, improvement of the club cricket are prime objectives in our minds. And we hope to do well in the elections. We seem to be on a nice positive note and well, let's hope for the best," Jairam told this daily.

Jairam, along with then secretary A Shankar had resigned from their respective posts after the stampede at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebrations after the Indian Premier League final in June. Since then, the state association and the M Chinnaswamy Stadium has been in the news for the wrong reasons with the historic venue not hosting any international matches, including the Women's World Cup and the upcoming men's T20 World Cup. When asked about the plans for the future, especially with regards to the iconic stadium, Jairam said that things are looking up. "Actually, I can only tell you that the BCCI has already allotted, if I am right, Vijay Hazare games. And it's coming back in a few days. RCB have already connected with the government and we hope that once the committee is in place, we should be able to (bring things back). The government is also for it because you can't lose out because Chinnaswamy is an iconic stadium. We've had good traction with the government currently."