Top officials review security as Barabati readies for India–South Africa T20

BHUBANESWAR: Senior officers on Sunday reviewed the final arrangements at Barabati Stadium ahead of the T20 match on Tuesday. DGP YB Khurania reviewed the security arrangements at the stadium in the presence of police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh.

“A three-tier security cover has been put in place and adequate officers have been deployed for the match. Keeping in view various contingencies, all arrangements have been made,” Khurania told the mediapersons.

Odisha Fire and Emergency Services DG Sudhanshu Sarangi also reviewed the fire safety arrangements and said, “At least 21 fire tenders will be mobilised, and seven temporary fire stations and two control rooms will be set up for the match.”

Meanwhile, most of the players of both the teams arrived in the capital city on Sunday. While they are expected to take part in practice sessions on Monday, all-rounder Hardik Pandya went to Barabati Stadium in the evening on the day. Cricket enthusiasts gathered at the stadium to have a glimpse of Pandya while he was exercising on the ground.

Sources said ahead of taking part in the practice session on Monday, a few Indian players are likely visit Shree Jagannath temple in Puri to offer prayers.