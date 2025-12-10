Sky's willingness to adjust for the greater good brings out the best in the team, says Dale Steyn

CUTTACK: Former South Africa pace ace Dale Steyn feels Suryakumar Yadav's "secure, welcoming, and willing to adjust" captaincy brings out the best in the the players, who in turn back their skipper.

With head coach Gautam Gambhir emphasising flexibility, dynamism, and a willingness to adapt to match situations, India have been experimenting with their batting line-up.

Skipper Suryakumar himself shuffled between No.3 and No.4 spots. In the opening T20I against South Africa he came in at one down.

"When you have the backing of your team and feel comfortable in your environment, you can have open conversations with your players. You're not threatened by your spot or by the captaincy," Steyn said on JioStar.

"You put the team first and say, 'What's best for the individual? What's best for the team?' That's the kind of captain everyone wants, someone who's secure, welcoming, and willing to adjust for the greater good. Even if it's just for a game or a series, that flexibility brings out the best in your players.

"So when he tells someone, 'You can't bat at three today, I need you at six,' the batter understands because the captain has backed him before. That's a fantastic skill and a great leadership quality," Steyn added.