England need 175 to win chaotic 4th Ashes Test

MELBOURNE: A pumped-up England dismissed Australia for 132 on another chaotic day at the fourth Ashes Test Saturday to leave themselves needing 175 to win a seesawing contest.

All 10 Australian wickets tumbled inside the first two sessions of day two in front of another bumper crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, following the 20 that were taken on day one.

Travis Head top-scored with 46 while Bryson Carse took 4-34.

Australia lost nightwatchman Scott Boland (6), Jake Weatherald (5), Marnus Labuschagne (8), and Travis Head (46), Usman Khawaja (0) and Alex Carey (4) in the first session with England down a bowler after pace spearhead Gus Atkinson hobbled off.

Steve Smith weathered the storm, but ran out of partners and was not out 24 as the bowlers cleaned up after the break.

Australia resumed on 4-0 after an explosive opening day of searing pace saw 20 wickets fall with the hosts dismissed for 152 and England just 110.

It was the most wickets to tumble on the first day of an Ashes Test since 1909, and eclipsed the 19 on day one of the series opener in Perth.

With 10 millimetres of grass on the track it was a bowler's dream, but a series of former greats criticised the pitch for "doing too much" and being "unfair for the batters".

Boland began on four with Head yet to score after they negotiated a single over before stumps on Friday.