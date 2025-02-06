Rana, Jadeja help India bundle out England for 248 in first ODI

NAGPUR: Pacer Harshit Rana impressed on his ODI debut as India bowled out England for a below-par 248 despite half-centuries from Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell in the series opener here on Thursday.

England blazed out of the blocks with electrifying intent after opting to bat, but India's disciplined bowling and razor-sharp fielding orchestrated a remarkable fightback.

Rana (3/53) and the ever-reliable Ravindra Jadeja (3/26) shared six wickets between them in a clinical display of bowling.

Meanwhile, Buttler (52), Bethell (51) and Phil Salt (43) scored the major chunk of the runs for England.

Making his ODI debut, Rana endured a baptism by fire.

His first over proved costly, as the explosive Phil Salt feasted on his deliveries, plundering 26 runs in a ruthless display of power-hitting.

Three sixes and two fours rained down upon the young pacer, prompting Rohit Sharma to swiftly turn to spin, summoning Axar Patel (1/38) in an attempt to stem the flow of runs.

However, England's charge remained relentless, with Ben Duckett (32) unfurling an array of strokes, including a beautifully executed reverse sweep, to keep the scoreboard ticking.