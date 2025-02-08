Ravi Shastri speaks Coaching and Beyond

CUTTACK: “This is superb yaar,” quipped former India head coach Ravi Shastri as he arrived at the MGM School of Sports — a high-performance cricket academy based in Kapursingh, Cuttack, Odisha — on Saturday morning. He was there along with former bowling coach Bharat Arun for the inaugural edition of the MGM T20 Championship.

Working in collaboration with the MGM School of Sports, Coaching Beyond – founded by Shastri, Arun and former India fielding coach R Sridhar – are fielding three teams from their Chennai, Hyderabad and Vadodara in the four-day T20 tournament. MGM School of Sports is the other team that is taking part in the event as former India cricketers Venkatapathy Raju and Debashish Mohanty also graced the event.

Located in the outskirts of Cuttack, the venue boasts of state-of-art outfield and pitches, indoor training nets and a residential facility as well. While some of the facilities are still work in progress, Pankaj Lochan Mohanty, Chairman and Managing Director of MGM Group, expects the work to get over in six months.

Impressed with the facility, Shastri said, "When I was coaching, my ambition and dream was to contribute to the Indian team at the grassroots level. When I saw this facility today, I couldn't believe how good it is and how lucky the young talents are. They are getting this opportunity with state-of-art facilities to work hard and learn well.”

Pankaj said that they wanted to build a state of are facility for Odisha and East Zone. “We travelled around the country and visited many facilities. We met Ravi Bhai and discussed. He agree. He agreed to provide the technical support which was necessary. That is why we have developed this. With his technical support, we are sure that in two-three years, some budding players will come out from this academy,” said Pankaj who is also the acting president of Odisha Cricket Association.

Meanwhile, Shastri is pleased with the progress Coaching Beyond has been able to make since its inauguration in 2022. “The way it's grown, the interest shown, the quality of work, the quality of coaches; we've produced over 700 coaches now, which, for me, is like I'm living my dream. It was a dream when I was coaching if I can contribute to grassroots and better the faculty for future generations to enjoy. I think it's moving much faster than I would have imagined and have to thank all the people in our team for the support,” Shastri told this daily. “The way forward is just keep excelling at what you do, be very professional, be very thorough, inculcate the right values in youngsters who are growing up. Not just the youngsters who are growing up, the coaches that come out under our training so that they go and contribute in the same way, same manner over the next decade,” he signed off.