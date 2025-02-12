Gill scores century across all formats at same venue as India set 357-run target for England

Kohli, meanwhile, took his time to settle but found his rhythm soon enough. He capitalised on a juicy overpitched delivery from Mark Wood, driving it through the covers for his first boundary. He then punished Saqib Mahmood for his wayward line, cutting him for another four. His stroke play was compelling during his run-a-ball fifty—his 73rd in ODIs—but he struggled at times against Rashid.

When on 38, Kohli survived a leg-before appeal after missing an attempted flick, with replays showing the ball had pitched just outside leg stump. However, Rashid eventually dismissed him for the fifth time in ODIs, drawing an edge on a loopy delivery that turned away and was caught behind. Kohli was left 37 runs short of becoming only the third batter to reach 14,000 ODI runs—a milestone expected to be completed during the Champions Trophy.

India’s innings began on a disappointing note as captain Rohit Sharma (1), coming off a century in the second ODI, edged an angled-in delivery from Wood, with Phil Salt taking a sharp catch.

Iyer looked set for a century but fell for 78, edging a delivery fired down the leg side by Rashid, a shot he would regret chasing. Hardik Pandya (17) hit a couple of sixes before falling to Rashid, while KL Rahul added a quickfire 40 off 29 balls towards the end.

India’s total of 356 leaves England with a challenging chase in the series finale.