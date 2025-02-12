Gill scores century across all formats at same venue as India set 357-run target for England

AHMEDABAD: Shubman Gill became the first Indian cricketer to score a century in all three international formats at the same venue, adding to his remarkable record at the Narendra Modi Stadium with a fluent 112 against England in the third and final ODI on Wednesday.
Gill’s 112 off 104 balls (14x4s, 3x6s) was the backbone of India's innings as they posted a formidable 356 all out. The India vice-captain, who also has an IPL century at this venue, put on two crucial century stands with Virat Kohli (52) and Shreyas Iyer (78), helping India set a 357-run target in their last outing before the Champions Trophy.
Gill attacked both pace and spin with equal authority, playing exquisite strokes, especially down the ground. He showed immaculate footwork early on, taking the attack to the opposition before being cleaned up by Adil Rashid (4/64).
Kohli, meanwhile, took his time to settle but found his rhythm soon enough. He capitalised on a juicy overpitched delivery from Mark Wood, driving it through the covers for his first boundary. He then punished Saqib Mahmood for his wayward line, cutting him for another four. His stroke play was compelling during his run-a-ball fifty—his 73rd in ODIs—but he struggled at times against Rashid.
When on 38, Kohli survived a leg-before appeal after missing an attempted flick, with replays showing the ball had pitched just outside leg stump. However, Rashid eventually dismissed him for the fifth time in ODIs, drawing an edge on a loopy delivery that turned away and was caught behind. Kohli was left 37 runs short of becoming only the third batter to reach 14,000 ODI runs—a milestone expected to be completed during the Champions Trophy.
India’s innings began on a disappointing note as captain Rohit Sharma (1), coming off a century in the second ODI, edged an angled-in delivery from Wood, with Phil Salt taking a sharp catch.
Iyer looked set for a century but fell for 78, edging a delivery fired down the leg side by Rashid, a shot he would regret chasing. Hardik Pandya (17) hit a couple of sixes before falling to Rashid, while KL Rahul added a quickfire 40 off 29 balls towards the end.
India’s total of 356 leaves England with a challenging chase in the series finale.