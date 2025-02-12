Gill symphony enthralls thousands in Ahmedabad

AHMEDABAD: By all accounts, the Coldplay concert at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the last week of January was box office. With the British band playing some of their greatest hits -- Fix You, Yellow and Viva la Vida -- the more than one lakh who had turned up from all India went back with a smile plastered on their faces. That Jasprit Bumrah made an unannounced appearance sometime during the show only added to the vibes.

On Wednesday, some three weeks after Chris Martin had got the stadium grooving, it was the turn of Shubman Gill to produce a boundary-hitting masterclass in front of fans who are used to seeing the opener bat like this on a regular basis (he skippers the Gujarat franchise in the Indian Premier League).

By the time he was done, he produced a timely reminder as to why the 50-over format is his meat and drink. In the process, he also showed his employers why they were initially wrong to pencil him in the middle-order not only for the series against England but also for the upcoming Champions Trophy in Dubai (as per the original plan, Yashasvi Jaiswal was going to be Rohit Sharma's partner up top).

On a day of abundant sunshine, Gill, 25, displayed why his batting is best suited to the needs of this format. He identified a potential problem, took his time to troubleshoot before using the tools at his disposal. The end result? One of the very few batters to have scored 100s across all three formats in a single ground.

When Gill walked out with Rohit Sharma 30 minutes after Jos Buttler had called correctly -- the England captain was conscious of the dew in these parts at this time of the year -- the swing on offer was plenty. With Mark Wood and Saqib Mahmood challenging both edges on a periodical basis (some of the deliveries were 140kph leg-breaks), both batters had to adapt on the fly. Rohit soon perished but Gill had seen enough. He started walking down the track to negate the movement on offer.

Those first few overs weren't as fluent as he was 11 off 18 (2x4). The rest (101 off 84)? Woof.