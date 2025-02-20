Champions Trophy: Gill ton, Shami five-wicket haul help India breeze to victory over Bangladesh

DUBAI: Shubman Gill was more artisan than artist en route to his eighth ODI hundred after Mohammed Shami's satisfying five-wicket haul, propelling India to a workmanlike six-wicket win over Bangladesh in their Champions Trophy opener here on Thursday.

Gill's unbeaten innings (101, 129b, 9x4, 2x6) had a mirror image in Bangladesh innings through Towhid Hridoy's 100 (118b) that lifted them to 228 from the depths of 35 for five after batting by choice.

But India negated various pressure points, including a sluggish surface, during their chase effectively through Gill's knock full of substance, and ended up at 231 for four in 46.3 overs.

It's also a nerve-settling victory for India ahead of their much-awaited clash against a more accomplished Pakistan at the same venue on February 23.

Gill, the world's No.1 ODI batter, played a massive role in it, dishing out a century which was more remarkable for its restraint than the customary flair.

It was also a reflection of his growing stature as India's new generation batting star.

Chasing a modest 229, openers Rohit Sharma (41, 36b) and Gill gave India a rollicking start.

They added 69 runs in 9.5 overs before Rohit got out to pacer Taskin Ahmed while attempting a mighty heave, leaving India at 69 for 1.

The partnership was significant from a game point of view as the pitch slowed down considerably in the middle overs, making batting a tad tougher task.

Virat Kohli looked a bit over-watchful and circumspect before opening his account after facing 10 balls. Though he grew comfortable, an uppish cut of leg-spinner Rishad Hossain ended his stay for 22.

The quick wickets of Axar Patel, who was once again promoted to No.5, and Shreyas Iyer had India at a slightly worrying 144 for four.

But KL Rahul, who was dropped on nine by Jaker Ali off Taskin, ensured that there were no further hiccups and played a resolute unbeaten innings of 41 off 47 balls.

Gill and Rahul added 87 runs for the unbroken fifth wicket alliance to carry their side home.

Earlier, a cramping Hridoy, who made a courageous maiden ODI hundred and an equally gutsy Ali (68, 114b, 4x4) added 154 for a doughty sixth-wicket stand to give some respectability to Bangladesh total.