Champions Trophy: Rickelton's hundred powers South Africa to 315/6 against Afghanistan

South Africa's Ryan Rickelton celebrates after scoring a century during the ICC Champions Trophy match against Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
KARACHI: Ryan Rickelton made a well-timed hundred to guide South Africa to a healthy 315 for six against Afghanistan in their Champions Trophy Group B match here on Friday.

Rickelton (103, 106b, 7x4, 1x6) received splendid support from skipper Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram, who all made fifties.

Veteran spinner Mohammed Nabi grabbed two wickets for the Afghans.

Wicketkeeper batter Heinrich Klaasen missed the match due to a left elbow injury.

Brief scores: South Africa: 315/6 in 50 overs (Ryan Rickelton 103, Temba Bavuma 58, Rassie van der Dussen 52, Aiden Markram 52 not out; Mohammed Nabi 2/51).

