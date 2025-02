Kerala set for historic Ranji Trophy final after dramatic two-run lead over Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: A resilient Kerala on Friday all but sealed their maiden Ranji Trophy final by taking a dramatic two-run first-innings lead over Gujarat, 68 years after making their debut in Indian cricket's premier domestic competition.

Going into the final day at 429/7, the home side, who won the Ranji title in 2016-17, needed just 29 runs to take a first innings lead.

However, left-arm spinner Aditya Sarwate delivered under pressure, taking all three wickets to bowl Gujarat out for 455 in 174.4 overs to leave them two runs short of the mark.

Making only their second semifinal appearance, the visitors had been left frustrated by a dogged 72-run eighth-wicket stand between Jaymeet Patel (74 overnight) and Siddharth Desai (24 overnight).

They started the day needing three wickets with just 28 runs to defend.

The match is headed for a draw and as per Ranji Trophy rules, Kerala would advance due to the first innings lead that becomes decisive in stalemates.

Kerala, who last made the semifinals in 2018-19 after making their Ranji debut back in 1957, are likely to face Vidarbha in the summit clash.

Mumbai were reeling for 180/6 at lunch on the final day in their improbable chase of 406 against Vidarbha, who have a handy first innings lead.

Sarwate's breakthroughs came amid high drama, including a dropped catch, a tight stumping decision, and a successful DRS review that overturned a caught-out call to an LBW dismissal.

First it was Kerala skipper Sachin Baby, who dropped the well-set Jaymeet with Gujarat 23 runs shy of a lead.

But Jaymeet could not make it count and perished for 79 (177 balls; 2x4) in the same over when he dragged his foot outside the crease while the ball passed his outside edge for Mohammed Azharuddeen to complete an excellent stumping.

After multiple replays, umpire finally ruled him out as his foot was found to be on the line when the bail was knocked off as Kerala camp went up in celebration.

But there was more to the contest as Kerala left-arm quick Arzan Nagwaswalla, batting at No 10, counter-attacked and smashed Akshay Chandran for a cover boundary to take them within 14 runs of the lead.

Breakthrough for Kerala came with Gujarat 11 runs behind when Sarwate broke the dogged resistance of Siddharth Desai, who got out for 30 that came off 164 balls with just one boundary.