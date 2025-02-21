Shubman Gill's ton of purpose gives India confidence for Pakistan, New Zealand matches

BENGALURU: Shubman Gill has an invincibility cloak hung around his shoulder in ODIs these days. Conditions and oppositions do not feature in his set-list.

After taking a dominant avatar against England recently at home, Gill faced a different challenge against Bangladesh in India's Champions Trophy opener in Dubai on Thursday night.

The pitch was sluggish and the bowlers consistently probed for weakness. But Gill beat both to notch up his eighth ODI hundred that led India to a six-wicket victory.

The 125-ball century was the slowest he has made so far, but was perhaps the most important in his career.

That uncharacteristically sedate outing carried a deeper meaning as it validated Gill's growing stature as India's all-weather batter in white-ball formats.

His form is a good omen when legends like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who have been performing that role for several years, are in the twilight zone of their careers.

And with important matches against Pakistan and New Zealand lined-up, India would need him to continue in the same vein.

There were a couple of signature shots last night  a cracking short-arm pull off pacer Tanzim Hasan and a spearing, lofted cover drive off the same bowler for a four.