A ricochet off Kerala's Salman Nizar's helmet brings focus on head-gears

NEW DELHI: A ricocheted shot off Salman Nizar's helmet nestled in the hands of Sachin Baby ensured Kerala a maiden Ranji Trophy final berth, but that moment of fortune has also placed the spotlight on this life-saving but often under-noticed cricket equipment.

This newfound focus on helmets has two layers -- safety and cricketing laws.

The sturdiness of the headgear saved Nizar's life after Gujarat's Arzan Nagwaswalla's full-blooded shot hit flush on the state emblem on his helmet. Still, Nizar had to be carried to the hospital for scans and the positive results left the Kerala players a relieved lot.

For a moment, the whole train of events also dragged everybody's mind back to the tragic end of Australia's Phillip Hughes.

He died after being hit by a Sean Abott bouncer during a domestic match, his helmet failing to protect the neck area which was fatally struck in 2014. Hughes' shocking demise had sparked a change in the rules. The powers that be converged to study the quality of helmets in use.