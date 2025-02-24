Kohli, Rohit 'have a lot of cricket left' after sending Pakistan to brink: Dhawan

DUBAI: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have "a lot of cricket left in them", former India opener and Champions Trophy winner Shikhar Dhawan says, adding that the mere presence of the veteran duo can unsettle any opposition.

Kohli hit an unbeaten 100 on Sunday, his 51st ODI century, as India swept aside Pakistan by six wickets in Dubai to stand on the cusp of the ICC Champions Trophy semi-finals.

Pakistan, who are hosting all of the games except those involving India, are on the brink of elimination after their second defeat of the tournament.

Rohit made a quickfire 20 at the top of the innings as India went after 242 for victory and Kohli took charge after the captain's exit to steer the team home with 45 balls to spare.

Kohli, 36, and Rohit, 37, have struggled for form since retiring from T20 internationals after last year's World Cup win, with speculation swirling that they could soon retire.

But Kohli rolled back the years with his first ODI century since November 2023.

"Virat standing on the crease, his presence is big. The opposition have fear in them," said Dhawan, who is in Dubai as a tournament ambassador.

Kohli went past 14,000 ODI runs early in his innings, becoming only the third batsman to achieve the landmark after Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara.