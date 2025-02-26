Malewar's unbeaten ton, Nair's 86 take Vidarbha to 254/4 on Day 1 of Ranji Trophy final

NAGPUR: A horrible mix-up between Karun Nair (86) and Danish Malewar (138 not out) denied the former a deserving century but their much-needed resistance took Vidarbha to a formidable 254/4 at stumps on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy final against Kerala here on Wednesday.

Nair and Malewar led a strong fightback for the hosts at the VCA Stadium after the Kerala seamers struck early thrice to leave Vidarbha struggling at 24 for three.

The pair put on a resolute 215-run stand for the fourth wicket consuming as many as 414 deliveries across the three sessions, mixing caution with aggression to give Vidarbha a strong footing in the summit clash.

But it ended abruptly against the flow of the game, when both Nair and Malewar went for a non-existent run which ended up in the dismissal of the former, 14 runs short of a deserving century.

Having toiled for a breakthrough for nearly 68 overs, Kerala opted for a late second new ball in the 82nd over.

Eden Apple Tom's innocuous delivery outside the off-stump saw the new red cherry swinging more than expected, forcing the wicketkeeper Mohammed Azharuddeen to move to his right to collect the ball between him and the first slip.

The ball, however, slipped under both the keeper and the first slip and realising an opportunity for a possible run, both Nair and Malewar nodded and set off for a run.

But at second slip, Rohan Kunnummal was quick to get to the ball and throw it at the striker's end, which gave very little time for Nair to be back inside the crease.

Nair (86 off 188 balls, 8x4s, 1x6s) threw his bat in frustration but that was all that he could've done.

Nonetheless, it was a fine knock from the senior pro who not only chipped in with a vital knock which helped Vidarbha stage a recovery but he also shepherded a young batter well in their long association in the middle.