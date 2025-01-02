Rohit to be dropped for BGT finale? Bumrah likely to lead India in Sydney

Where would this leave Rohit? Both Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Anil Kumble bowed out of Test cricket mid-series as their bodies could no longer endure the demands of the format.

However, in Rohit's case, his exclusion would be solely down to form. Gambhir has already made it clear that performance is the only criterion for selection in his team.

If Rohit does not come out for the toss on Friday, it would likely confirm that his final Test innings took place at the MCG earlier this week, where he appeared completely out of sorts on a good batting track.

While Gambhir stopped short of revealing the playing eleven, there were strong indications that Shubman Gill might return to the side at number three.

"Indian cricket's transition is in safe hands as long as there are honest people in the dressing room. The only criteria to be in that dressing room is performance," Gambhir stated during the pre-match press conference.

Trailing 1-2 in the series, a win for Australia would secure their place in the World Test Championship final at Lord’s against South Africa.

India, on the other hand, not only need a win but also require Sri Lanka to avoid losing either of their two home Tests against Pat Cummins’ men.

The visitors, however, do not look like a team at ease, especially Rohit, who finds himself under pressure both as skipper and batter.

Whether he announces his retirement or not, Rohit’s future in Test cricket beyond Sydney appears uncertain. Adding to the turmoil are murmurs of dissent within the team, which could influence performance levels.

The implosion began with Ravichandran Ashwin retiring and returning home midway through the series. Rohit’s poor form has further eroded his authority in the dressing room.