Rohit to be dropped for BGT finale? Bumrah likely to lead India in Sydney

Battered by extra bounce and seam movement, coupled with scathing criticism of his leadership, India skipper Rohit Sharma's career as a Test cricketer appears to be heading for a dispiriting climax.
Speculation is rife that he may be dropped from the fifth and final Test against Australia, which begins on Friday.
Rohit, much like in Melbourne, was the last of the recognised batters to enter the nets. This came after head coach Gautam Gambhir refused to confirm whether the out-of-form captain would be at the toss on Friday morning.
"We will take a call on the playing XI after looking at the pitch," Gambhir offered a cryptic response when directly asked about Rohit's participation.
If dropped, Rohit would become the first Indian captain to lose his place in the side due to poor form. He has no one to blame but himself after accumulating a mere 31 runs in five innings.
In such a scenario, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, India's standout performer with an astonishing 30 wickets in four outings at a sub-20 average, would take over the leadership role. It was under Bumrah's captaincy that India registered their only victory on this tour so far, winning the opening Test in Perth.
Where would this leave Rohit? Both Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Anil Kumble bowed out of Test cricket mid-series as their bodies could no longer endure the demands of the format.
However, in Rohit's case, his exclusion would be solely down to form. Gambhir has already made it clear that performance is the only criterion for selection in his team.
If Rohit does not come out for the toss on Friday, it would likely confirm that his final Test innings took place at the MCG earlier this week, where he appeared completely out of sorts on a good batting track.
While Gambhir stopped short of revealing the playing eleven, there were strong indications that Shubman Gill might return to the side at number three.
"Indian cricket's transition is in safe hands as long as there are honest people in the dressing room. The only criteria to be in that dressing room is performance," Gambhir stated during the pre-match press conference.
Trailing 1-2 in the series, a win for Australia would secure their place in the World Test Championship final at Lord’s against South Africa.
India, on the other hand, not only need a win but also require Sri Lanka to avoid losing either of their two home Tests against Pat Cummins’ men.
The visitors, however, do not look like a team at ease, especially Rohit, who finds himself under pressure both as skipper and batter.
Whether he announces his retirement or not, Rohit’s future in Test cricket beyond Sydney appears uncertain. Adding to the turmoil are murmurs of dissent within the team, which could influence performance levels.
The implosion began with Ravichandran Ashwin retiring and returning home midway through the series. Rohit’s poor form has further eroded his authority in the dressing room.
Meanwhile, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has also found himself in the firing line.
Reports suggest that Gambhir has been unimpressed with Pant’s shot selection and may opt to drop him in favour of Dhruv Jurel.
If Pant is indeed axed, it would mirror the controversial omission of legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev during the 1984 England tour, where he was dropped for a reckless shot.
During Thursday’s practice session, Jurel received as much net time as Pant.
When asked by an Australian reporter whether he had some stern words for the players following their 184-run defeat in Melbourne, Gambhir did not deny having had an “honest conversation” with the squad. He also stressed the need to prioritise the team’s cause.
Pant was later seen engaged in a lengthy discussion with vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah.
India will be forced into at least one change, with Akash Deep ruled out due to a stiff back.
Coach Gambhir’s favourite, Harshit Rana, is in contention to replace him. However, given Rana’s inconsistent pace and drop in speed during second and third spells, Prasidh Krishna also remains an option.
Facing an Australian side boosted by the return to form of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne will be no easy task for India.
Australian skipper Pat Cummins downplayed the internal issues within the Indian camp but highlighted that Kohli appeared more proactive in the leadership role than Rohit.
"I haven't actually noticed as I am in my own bubble," Cummins said when asked whether he had observed Kohli’s involvement in leadership matters.
The Australian team will field debutant all-rounder Beau Webster, who replaces an out-of-form Mitchell Marsh.
"There is one change with Beau Webster coming in place of Mitch Marsh. Mitch knows that he hasn't scored enough runs," Cummins confirmed.
Australia also received a boost with Mitchell Starc cleared to play following back scans. Cummins said the pitch looked “seamer-friendly” and the fast bowlers were “happy with the surface.”
Despite the challenging circumstances, Gambhir remained optimistic about India’s chances of retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
"I am extremely confident," Gambhir said.
India’s hopes of keeping their World Test Championship final prospects alive now rest on overcoming their internal struggles and delivering a performance to match their coach’s confidence.
Teams (from):
Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Alex Carey (wk), Beau Webster, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, and Nathan Lyon.
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Tanush Kotian, and Sarfaraz Khan.
Match starts at 5 am IST.