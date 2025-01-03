Karun Nair sets new List A world record for scoring most runs without being dismissed

VIZIANAGARAM: Karun Nair on Friday rewrote the world record for most List A runs without being dismissed while guiding Vidarbha to an eight-wicket victory over Uttar Pradesh in a Group D match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here.

Karun went past the record set by former New Zealand all-rounder James Franklin in 2010 of 527 runs.

The right-hander was eventually dismissed for 112 as his tally got stopped at 542 runs, setting a new mark.

Other prominent names in the list are: Joshua van Heerden (512), Fakhar Zaman (455) and Taufeeq Umar (422).