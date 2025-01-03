Sydney Test: Kohli fails again, Pant fights as India crawl to 107 for 4 at tea

SYDNEY: Rishabh Pant copped multiple blows to fight out a full session but Virat Kohli's seemingly incurable issues outside the off-stump compounded India's woes, leaving them at 107 for 4 at tea on the opening day of the fifth Test against Australia here on Friday.

Pant (32 batting, 80 balls) did put his head down save once when he lofted Beau Webster for a straight six. He had to endure nasty blows on his bicep, helmet and twice in the sensitive abdominal area.

Ravindra Jadeja (11 batting off 50 balls) defended dourly as he added 35 runs for the fifth wicket with Pant.

Only 50 runs were scored off 25 overs in the second session.

Despite regular skipper Rohit Sharma opting to rest on account of his poor form, India's top order once again flattered to deceive.

While Kohli (17 off 69 balls) could have been dismissed off the very first delivery from Scott Boland, the seamer did have the last laugh in the post lunch session when the batter jabbed at a delivery on the off-stump channel for the zillionth time to get snapped in the slip cordon.

If one takes away the second innings hundred at Perth out of his last 20 Test innings, Kohli has managed an average of 17.57.