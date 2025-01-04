Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India 141-6 at stumps, lead by 145 runs against Australia in fifth Test

SYDNEY: Rishabh Pant smashed a whirlwind 32-ball 61 as India reached 141 for six at stumps after dismissing Australia for 181 on the second day of the final Test here on Saturday.

Ravindra Jadeja (8) and Washington Sundar (6) were at the crease with India leading by 145 runs.

Pant hit the second-fastest fifty for India in Test cricket, reaching the landmark off just 29 balls as the visitors opted for an attacking strategy in their second innings.