Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Prasidh, Reddy restrict Australia to 181, India take 4-run lead

SYDNEY: Young pacers Prasidh Krishna and Nitish Reddy more than made up for skipper Jasprit Bumrah's absence as India bowled out Australia for 181 at tea to take a slender four-run lead on the second day of the fifth Test here on Saturday.

While the lead is minimal, it will certainly give a psychological advantage to India after Siraj (3/51 in 16 overs), Prasidh (3/42 in 15 overs) and Reddy (2/32 in 7 overs) did their bit in the post-lunch session after skipper Bumrah left the venue to undergo precautionary scans.

The captain could bowl only one over before leaving the field handing over the reins to Virat Kohli, who took over from exactly where he had left in January 2022, proactive with bowling changes and animated as ever.

If the turning point was Steve Smith's (33) dismissal just before lunch, Prasidh came from round the wicket from the Paddington End and removed Alex Carey (21) with an angled-in delivery.

Carey was looking good but once Prasidh found his length, he was literally unplayable.

Debutant Beau Webster (57) justified his selection with a half-century but it was Reddy, coming for his second spell, who suddenly sparked a collapse with wickets of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, both done in by subtle movement off the surface.

The final blow was dealt by Prasidh. He used the uneven bounce and cracks off the surface to get one bounce awkwardly at Webster and Jaiswal snaffled the catch.

Earlier, Siraj was menacing during his first spell, grabbing two wickets with perfectly pitched outswingers before Prasidh sent back in-form Smith after he was involved in a nice little 57-run stand for the fifth wicket with Webster.