They are tough people with hunger, will decide what is best for Indian cricket: Gambhir on Rohit, Virat

SYDNEY: India head coach Gautam Gambhir said struggling stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli still have the hunger to excel and will decide on their Test future keeping the team's best interest in mind.

Gambhir's comments on the two veterans came after India's 1-3 series loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Australia won the fifth and final here to reclaim the BGT after 10 years, knocking India out of the World Test Championship final in the process.

"They are tough people with hunger, they'll decide what is best for Indian cricket," said Gambhir at the post-match media interaction.

"To keep the dressing room happy, I have to be honest and fair to everyone. Rohit Sharma showed accountability at the top," said the head coach.

India captain Rohit rested himself from the final Test due to a prolonged lean patch. Kohli too struggled in the series and was caught in the slips as many as eight times.

Gambhir also made it clear that he would like everyone to show up in the domestic circuit if they "had commitment towards red-ball cricket".

The comment seems to be aimed at the senior players in the side who avoid the Ranji Trophy.