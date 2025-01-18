Champions Trophy Squad: Jaiswal gets maiden ODI call-up, Bumrah picked but fitness will decide his availability

MUMBAI: Talented left-hander Yashasvi Jaiswal was on Saturday expectedly picked in the India squad for the Champions Trophy and pacer Mohammed Shami returned to national fold after a long injury lay off but Jasprit Bumrah's chance of featuring in the prestigious ODI tournament will depend on his fitness.

Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul will be the two wicketkeepers but there was no place for pacer Mohammed Siraj in the 15-man squad, announced for both home England series and the Champions trophy.

Shami has made a comeback to the ODI squad after the 50-over World Cup in 2023.

Harshit Rana has been picked to play only the England series.

"Bumrah had been told to off-load for five weeks and he won't be available for the first two ODIs against England," chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar said at the press conference.

Karun Nair, despite 752 runs in domestic cricket, missed out and Agarkar said: "It was difficult to find a place and all those who have been picked have averaged in mid 40s."

Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardil Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana (only for England series).