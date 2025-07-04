Jadeja arrives early for extra batting practice, gets the job done

BIRMINGHAM: Ravindra Jadeja arrived at Edgbaston on day two of the second Test a lot earlier than his India teammates for some extra batting practice and that clearly worked in his favour as the all-rounder put his team in a strong position alongside double centurion Shubman Gill.

India's Ravindra Jadeja plays a shot on day two of the second cricket test match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, Thursday, July 3, 2025.

The pacers used the short ball against him early on but Jadeja was up to the task, using the pull shot effectively.

Though Indian players are supposed to travel in a team bus, it can be assumed that Jadeja took special permission to arrive early at the ground.

"Somewhere I felt that I should go and bat extra because the ball was still new. I felt if I can see the new ball off, it would become easy for the rest of the innings. Luckily I could (almost) bat till lunch, and then Washi (Washington Sundar) also batted well with Shubman," he said.

"The more you bat in England, the better it is because you never feel you are set in England. At any time a ball can swing and take your edge or bowl you," he said after stumps on day two.