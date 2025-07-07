Stokes lauds incredible Akash Deep, says India outplayed England in every department

BIRMINGHAM: England captain Ben Stokes conceded that India well and truly turned the tables on his team in every department of the game with pacer Akash Deep's "incredible" skill-set making the decisive difference in the second Test here.

Playing his first game of the series, Akash Deep picked up a match haul of 10 wickets to fashion a famous 336-run win for India, who had never won on this ground prior to Sunday.

The five-match showdown is now locked 1-1 with the third Test at Lord's from July 10.

"I thought Akash exposed that crack last night and this morning. His ability to use and change his angles consistently and still be so accurate. He was zoning in on that crack. That one Harry Brook got this morning you can't do anything about that," Stokes said in the post-match press conference.

The hallmark of his effort was relentlessly attacking the stumps from a good length and using the angles effectively.

He was able to generate the most amount of seam movement in the match. He got one length ball to hit the crack and nip back sharply to thud in to Harry Brooks' pads. The England batter could not do anything about that peach.

"Standing at the other end when Jamie Smith got a couple of those early on. It was seaming a foot off it. Incredible skillful to hone in on that zone while still changing his angles on the crease. I thought it was good," said Stokes.