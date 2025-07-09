Jasprit Bumrah in as buoyant India look to take lead at Lord's

LONDON: The last Test played at Lord's — the World Test Championship final between Australia and South Africa last month — could provide a sneak peek into the upcoming contest between India and England, scheduled to begin on Thursday.
Held last month, the match saw 28 wickets fall in the first couple of days after South Africa captain Temba Bavuma invited Australia to bat. However, as the match progressed, the surface became ideal for batting as the Proteas chased down a target of 282.
The script is unlikely to change for the India-England encounter with the strip expected to aid bowlers in the beginning before helping batters in the due course of time. With Jofra Archer back in the mix, it would only be ideal for the hosts to lay out a pitch with plenty of life in it. Their coach Brendon McCullum didn't shy away from accepting the fact and said the contest could be a cracker, especially if there is plenty of life in the pitch.
It will also be a deviation from England's tried and tested strategy of offering batting-friendly wickets, which complement their recent style of play. Though they succeeded with it at Leeds in the first Test, the plan backfired in Edgbaston with Indian skipper Shubman Gill scoring twin centuries including a double ton. After Gill's double ton, the Indian pacers excelled with the ball despite not much assistance from the wicket. What made life difficult for the hosts was the mediocre show from their own pacers, including the leader of the pack Chris Woakes.
With the reports of the wicket here in London offering more help to the bowlers, India vice-captain Rishabh Pant was asked whether they forced their opponents to change their plans. "See, as a team, generally, what we plan is to play according to the conditions given to us," he told reporters in the pre-match press conference on Wednesday.
Pant, who also slammed two centuries in the first match in a losing cause and then hit a half-century in the second essay in the next match, however, said they are not bothered by their the hosts' plans. "We don’t want to think about what the opposition is thinking, whether they are changing their plans or not. Whatever they’re doing, we’ll do our best and do better from there. Simple."
The wicketkeeper-batter echoed the sentiments expressed by captain Gill of trying to take 20 wickets ahead of the series and said absence of key players presented opportunities to others to step up and contribute to the team's cause. "The discussion was that England will give us better wickets because of the kind of cricket that they play. So for us, the mantra was to get 20 wickets on these batting-friendly wickets. That was already planned. Eventually, our batters have to step up because we don't have two of our senior players too. Like I said, it's an opportunity to step up and people are slowly doing that. Eventually, we might do even better as a team," added Pant.
Going by the situation, toss becomes more crucial as the team bowling first would be in a better position to extract the help from the strip before the dry and hot weather takes the juice out of the wicket. In that sense, England can only hope to make it three in a row as far as the toss is concerned.
India, meanwhile, can take confidence from the fact that their premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah is back and ready to shoulder the responsibility once again. The only difference this time will be presence of the in-form Akash Deep and Siraj as the trio would look to help India make it two in two at the iconic venue known as the Home of Cricket.