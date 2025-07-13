It's sport and everyone is quite aggressive and quite intense in their own ways: Washington

India still need 135 runs with six wickets in hand to win the match and their approach will be under the watch when they come out to bat on Monday. The spinner, however, said they have to play according to the situation. "In Test cricket, there's nothing called the best approach because you've got to be slightly different when it's required of you. We'll just assess however it is tomorrow in the morning and just play to the situation and play to the merit. We know it's all going to go really well for us."

He was cheeky when asked whether he would like to hit the winning run or hope the team win by six wickets, "I'd say as long as we win the game, I think nothing else would matter. A win as a team in Lord's would be very, very special for us. And I'm sure for you guys as well, India winning the Lord's Test would be amazing.



He also praised head coach Gautam Gambhir and his senior teammates for helping him out in performing better. "The fact that the things that come to me, the information that's passed on to me in various situations of the game and even in different venues, is important. Because obviously, some of the venues require you to be a little different. And when the information is passed on to me, it generally means a lot. Because Gauti bhai has played a lot of Test cricket and has got so much experience. And even seniors like KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, they keep talking to all of us. And they make sure we are aware as to what exactly needs to be done in different scenarios in the game. So that way, it definitely means a lot. And yes, as I said, as long as the team is doing well and I'm contributing to the team's success, it's amazing."



He played a key role in India's win in Brisbane four years ago and said that experience will help him if he comes out to bat on Monday. "Every experience would help me to be out there and bring out my best version of myself tomorrow. But yes, I mean, we're all looking forward to it and it's going to be great."