It's sport and everyone is quite aggressive and quite intense in their own ways: Washington

LONDON: Tamil Nadu offie Washington Sundar was excellent with the ball on Sunday as he picked up four wickets helping India to bundle out England for 192 runs in the third Test here at Lord's. Speaking on his show, the all-rounder admitted this was one of his best days with the ball outside India.
"Definitely one of the best days with the ball for me, especially outside of India. But yes, definitely had some solid plans coming into this Test match and really wanted to execute them both in first and second innings. Mostly wanted to contribute to the team quite differently in different passages of play," he told journalists during the post-day press conference.
He, however, emphasised that the team's win matters the most at the end of the day. "But yes, the way it turned out to be for me as well as the team the whole day today is really good and very heartening for me. I mean, there's a team game and we've got to do, as players, we've got to do everything the team needs. And at the end of the day, as long as the team wins, that's all it takes and that's all that matters as well."
Talking about the two games he has played so far in the series, Washington said, "I would say both games are quite different. The venues were quite different. At Lord's, I was thinking there wouldn't be a lot of bounce, especially looking at the game that happened a couple of weeks ago, the World Test Championship finals. So, the probability of a ball hitting the stumps, especially of good lengths, is a lot more compared to the last two venues that we've played. So, according to that, there were some plans and yes, I think all of us bowled really well, especially the fast bowlers. They bowled their hearts out on day four. After having bowled a lot of overs in the first innings, they still came out with their heart and bowled really well consistently."
India still need 135 runs with six wickets in hand to win the match and their approach will be under the watch when they come out to bat on Monday. The spinner, however, said they have to play according to the situation. "In Test cricket, there's nothing called the best approach because you've got to be slightly different when it's required of you. We'll just assess however it is tomorrow in the morning and just play to the situation and play to the merit. We know it's all going to go really well for us."
He was cheeky when asked whether he would like to hit the winning run or hope the team win by six wickets, "I'd say as long as we win the game, I think nothing else would matter. A win as a team in Lord's would be very, very special for us. And I'm sure for you guys as well, India winning the Lord's Test would be amazing.
He also praised head coach Gautam Gambhir and his senior teammates for helping him out in performing better. "The fact that the things that come to me, the information that's passed on to me in various situations of the game and even in different venues, is important. Because obviously, some of the venues require you to be a little different. And when the information is passed on to me, it generally means a lot. Because Gauti bhai has played a lot of Test cricket and has got so much experience. And even seniors like KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, they keep talking to all of us. And they make sure we are aware as to what exactly needs to be done in different scenarios in the game. So that way, it definitely means a lot. And yes, as I said, as long as the team is doing well and I'm contributing to the team's success, it's amazing."
He played a key role in India's win in Brisbane four years ago and said that experience will help him if he comes out to bat on Monday. "Every experience would help me to be out there and bring out my best version of myself tomorrow. But yes, I mean, we're all looking forward to it and it's going to be great."
Washington also spoke on the aggression both the teams showed in the past two days. "I would say the aggression is always inside of us in both dressing rooms. It's just that there was an incident that happened and it sort of came out as well last evening (Saturday). And it did come out quite a bit on Sunday as well. So yes, it's all the more interesting for all of us to look forward to tomorrow (Monday)." Adding further, he said that energy will only help him improve his performance. "I mean, it's a sport and everyone is quite aggressive and quite intense in their own ways. No matter which sport, if you're an athlete, it's a common factor, I'd say. So it's always inside of an individual."