Rishabh Pant batting with broken foot great theatre but shows cricket in dark ages on substitutes: Vaughan

LONDON: Injured India batter Rishabh Pant's brave fifty with a broken foot in the fourth Test against England was "great theatre" but it also showed "cricket is in dark ages" on the issue of allowing medical substitutes, feels former England captain Michael Vaughan.

Pant remarkably came out to bat with a fractured foot in the morning session on Thursday after retiring hurt the previous day, and went on to add 17 runs to his overnight 37 for his 18th Test fifty.

"I have felt for many years that Test cricket should introduce substitutes for injuries that are clear and obvious, like we have seen with Rishabh Pant in the fourth Test at Old Trafford," Vaughan wrote in his column for 'The Telegraph'.

"It was great theatre watching Pant come out to bat with a broken foot on the second morning. It was unbelievable courage, and there was some amazing skill to scramble 17 runs from 28 balls. But he was not fit to bat, could not run, and could have made the injury so much worse."

...the fact that he (Pant) was allowed to have a replacement as wicketkeeper, but not to bat or bowl. It is all a bit odd, and inconsistent. We are the only team sport that does this and it is an example of cricket being stuck in the dark ages, I think."