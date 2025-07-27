Workload wonder Stokes stamps his class with the ball

MANCHESTER: THERE was a point in the morning session on Day Five when Ben Stokes' body was actively in rebellion. He was lightly massaging his shoulder, coaxing it to work. In the England dressing room, the support staff were watching him through their binoculars. On the field, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul, the overnight batters, were surviving but not uncomfortable.
The England captain, who has already taken on board a lot of mileage in the ongoing series and has felt his calf, hamstring and shoulder in the last 48 hours, just kept going, going and going. After preserving his gingerly hamstrings on Day Four, he opened proceedings with Liam Dawson on the fifth morning.
He ran in purpose and kept at it, hitting that in between length from where he got a few to misbehave. On air, Nasser Hussain made the point that Stokes was the perfect bowler for this kind of surface because of his natural release point angling into the stumps from wide off the crease.
Now, Stokes knew this so he had no other option but to start with himself. He also knew he had to preserve Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse for the new ball so Stokes the captain took the call to keep Stokes the bowler on. It made for fascinating viewing because it was being witness to an elite athlete stretching every sinew and ligament of their body to find that one per cent extra. He was very clearly in pain — the way he kept grimacing and feeling that shoulder after every delivery told its own story — but he ignored that voice in his head.
A win here would give Stokes and this regime the perfect start ahead of an away Ashes. He finally broke opened the day as he got one to shoot through and catch Rahul in front. When he was finally done, after eight overs on the trot, he had also managed to hit Gill's gloves with one that reared off a length. It ricocheted onto the helmet before damaging the hardware.
Physically, he was broken. Mentally and psychologically, though, he was the one landing most of the punches. When he finally made way to rest those muscles off his, the crowd, at least the ones with an England persuasion, might have breathed a sigh of relief. Because the 34-year-old, who has a history of injuries, had pushed himself to the brink.
Like he has done this entire series.
Stokes has accounted for 137 overs (till lunch) so far in this series. His bowling average is 24, economy is a fraction below three and strike rate is 48.35. Till lunch on Day 5, he was the leading wicket taker of the series with 17 scalps and ninth on the list of leading scorers with 304 runs from seven innings.
What makes Stokes' performance incredible is the fact that less than 12 months ago, he injured his hamstring before missing four Tests. The injury recurred in the third Test against New Zealand in Hamilton keeping him out of action for around five months. He underwent a surgery in January this year and followed it up with four-month long rehabilitation to emerge fitter and hungrier.
With one more Test remaining in the series and Ashes to follow, Stokes the bowler will keep addressing the call of duty for he doesn't know any other way.