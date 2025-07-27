Workload wonder Stokes stamps his class with the ball

Now, Stokes knew this so he had no other option but to start with himself. He also knew he had to preserve Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse for the new ball so Stokes the captain took the call to keep Stokes the bowler on. It made for fascinating viewing because it was being witness to an elite athlete stretching every sinew and ligament of their body to find that one per cent extra. He was very clearly in pain — the way he kept grimacing and feeling that shoulder after every delivery told its own story — but he ignored that voice in his head.

A win here would give Stokes and this regime the perfect start ahead of an away Ashes. He finally broke opened the day as he got one to shoot through and catch Rahul in front. When he was finally done, after eight overs on the trot, he had also managed to hit Gill's gloves with one that reared off a length. It ricocheted onto the helmet before damaging the hardware.

Physically, he was broken. Mentally and psychologically, though, he was the one landing most of the punches. When he finally made way to rest those muscles off his, the crowd, at least the ones with an England persuasion, might have breathed a sigh of relief. Because the 34-year-old, who has a history of injuries, had pushed himself to the brink.