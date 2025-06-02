Bumrah should be managed judiciously in Eng series, says McGrath

CHENNAI: AN ‘exciting’ IPL final between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, India’s new red-ball era with Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah’s workload for the upcoming test series are few of the things Glenn Mcgrath shared his views on, in an exclusive chat with The New Indian Express.

McGrath, who is the Director of Coaching at the MRF Pace Foundation is in the city to coach players along with head coach M Senthilnathan.

Analysing the IPL final between RCB and PBKS, McGrath stressed on the importance of having a good bowling attack to win titles in the T20 format. “I think that's something commendable and well, that's how you win games isn't it” he began. “You need bowlers as well, more so in Test matches if you're a good bowling side and a good unit in the shortest format of the game it makes a massive difference,'' adds McGrath.