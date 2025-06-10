Final frontier: South Africa up against Australia

Indeed. It has always been the case when it comes to finals. India had a dominating run to two WTC finals and an ODI World Cup, but none of it mattered in the summit clashes. Australia had a tough road to two of the aforementioned three finals and won both. In saying that, it is hard to ignore the larger picture and what it would mean to South Africa, who not long ago, had sent a second-rung Test team to New Zealand so that the top players could play in the SA20 league. It is also hard not to look at Bavuma and what it would mean for cricket in the rainbow nation to see their first black African batter and captain lead them to global gold.

He has, in fact, led them from the front. Bavuma captained SA in seven games this cycle and they won six and drew the other. He has faced more balls than any other Proteas batter and only David Bendingham has scored more runs. However, he cannot do it alone. He will need Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs and the rest of the batting line-up to rally around and rise to the occasion. Even more considering the well-settled bowling attack led by Kagiso Rabada. "They have a very good bowling attack and the likes of Rabada, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj as well, a very crafty spinner. The batting also coming together nicely with Markram there and Stubbs and Bavuma who I believe really stands tall in this particular format when leading the team. So, all those factors are quite important," JioStar expert Sanjay Bangar said on the eve of the final.

They will be up against a team and a captain who has been there before and done it. Pat Cummins is not just among the best bowlers of his generation but also among the greatest captains of his generation. He is leading a generational bowling attack alongside Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood and has the support of another generational batter in Steve Smith. Not to forget Travis Head, who was the star in both the finals. In many ways, a win here would be the perfect peak for a generation of stars who helped Australia dominate in the past decade. The next-gen is already breaking into the team and not many of the current line-up might be there till the end of the next cycle.