Final frontier: South Africa up against Australia

CHENNAI: WHEN the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle began six years ago, little did anyone know what was in store. The scheduling, points system, number of matches each team and many such factors were imperfect. It, perhaps, still is. But it lent context. Two years on, India and New Zealand went head-to-head in the summit clash after two years of criss-crossing the Test playing globe. In 2023, India fell short, again, but this time to Australia.
Wednesday will see a non-Indian WTC final. Australia are there at the Lords, but their opponents will be the Temba Bavuma-led South Africa. For some reason, their qualification kicked up a lot of naysaying, especially from the English media, on how South Africa got to the final playing fewer games. Contrary to England's 22 or Australia and India's 19, South Africa played only 12 Tests in this WTC cycle. However, they won eight of them to top the table and advance to the final. They made the most of the opportunity provided and earned their right to be there.
Which is why it came as no surprise that Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad was tired of the argument. "We're here and that's all that matters," he said on Monday. "We get a chance to walk away as the World Test champions, playing Australia. It doesn't get any bigger than that. So, yeah, what's gone before counts for absolutely nothing at the minute."
Indeed. It has always been the case when it comes to finals. India had a dominating run to two WTC finals and an ODI World Cup, but none of it mattered in the summit clashes. Australia had a tough road to two of the aforementioned three finals and won both. In saying that, it is hard to ignore the larger picture and what it would mean to South Africa, who not long ago, had sent a second-rung Test team to New Zealand so that the top players could play in the SA20 league. It is also hard not to look at Bavuma and what it would mean for cricket in the rainbow nation to see their first black African batter and captain lead them to global gold.
He has, in fact, led them from the front. Bavuma captained SA in seven games this cycle and they won six and drew the other. He has faced more balls than any other Proteas batter and only David Bendingham has scored more runs. However, he cannot do it alone. He will need Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs and the rest of the batting line-up to rally around and rise to the occasion. Even more considering the well-settled bowling attack led by Kagiso Rabada. "They have a very good bowling attack and the likes of Rabada, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj as well, a very crafty spinner. The batting also coming together nicely with Markram there and Stubbs and Bavuma who I believe really stands tall in this particular format when leading the team. So, all those factors are quite important," JioStar expert Sanjay Bangar said on the eve of the final.
They will be up against a team and a captain who has been there before and done it. Pat Cummins is not just among the best bowlers of his generation but also among the greatest captains of his generation. He is leading a generational bowling attack alongside Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood and has the support of another generational batter in Steve Smith. Not to forget Travis Head, who was the star in both the finals. In many ways, a win here would be the perfect peak for a generation of stars who helped Australia dominate in the past decade. The next-gen is already breaking into the team and not many of the current line-up might be there till the end of the next cycle.
Bangar feels Australia have an upper hand because of the experience in the batting line-up starting with Usman Khawaja at the top, but he admits that South Africa might have the extra motivation. "It is a big challenge to motivate your team towards an ICC title. So, if you want to do something for the first time, then that motivation comes from the leadership group and how Bavuma motivates his team and gives a good performance. I think this is a big factor. If you have a big win as a country, as a nation, then that has the potential to galvanise the cricketing fraternity in that particular country. So, if that has to happen, it will be fantastic for the growth of South Africa. They are a very proud sporting nation and so far, the glory has somehow slipped away from them on critical occasions. But if these bunch of South African players can do that, then it will inspire a generation of young South African players," Bangar said.
The narrative, then, is set. Will the defending champions and serial winners add another title or can South Africa break a decades-old hex?