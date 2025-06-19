India start new era without Kohli and Rohit against England

LONDON: Shubman Gill will be in the spotlight as a new-look India, without star batsmen Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, bid to end their 18-year wait for a Test series win in England.

Gill succeeded Rohit as captain after the latter announced his retirement from Test cricket last month.

Just days later, Kohli said he was bowing out of red-ball internationals as well.

Gill also has the additional responsibility of filling Kohli's shoes at number four in the batting order.

India vice-captain Rishabh Pant on Wednesday revealed that was where his new skipper would bat in the first of a five-Test series against England starting at Headingley on Friday.

The 25-year-old Gill has a modest Test batting average of 35 in 32 matches, a figure that drops to 29 in away games and declines even further to under 15 in three matches in England.

India's number four position has been dominated during the past three decades by all-time batting great Sachin Tendulkar and Kohli, who in that specific position scored 21,056 runs between them in 278 Tests.

Gill's first challenge will be ensuring the demands of captaincy don't detract from his batting in England, where India have won just three Test series -- in 1971, 1986 and 2007.

Thus far Gill has made all the right noises, saying last month: "I believe in leading by example -- not just by performance, but, I think, off the field by discipline and hard work."

He will have the ebullient Pant to lean on after the wicketkeeper-batsman's return from a life-threatening car crash in 2022, while opener Yashavsi Jaiswal is one of the game's rising stars.

But it is not just in batting where India -- who have had limited warm-up time in England -- must cope without stalwart performers.

Jasprit Bumrah is arguably the best all-format bowler in world cricket at present but, following a back injury lay-off, the quick may only play in three of the five Tests given the tight schedule.

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has retired from Test cricket, while experienced Mohammed Shami, not fully fit following ankle surgery last year, has been omitted.