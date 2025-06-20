Cricket

England vs India 1st Test: Jaiswal, Rahul steady, English bowlers get closer

B Sai Sudharsan makes his debut at No.3, Karun Nair in squad. India play first of five test matches, at Headingley, Leeds.
1st Test: India hand B Sai Sudharsan Test debut as England elect to bowl first at Headingley
Express News Service

Here we go, folks, Ben Stokes takes up an LBW review to the third umpire - Josh Tongue, in his first over, bowls to Jaiswal's toes from around the wicket.

Pitching outside leg - not out, umpire's decision was correct

Rahul with the shot of the session

Rahul's cutshot off a fuller delivery of Chris Woakes is perfectly executed, and the ball travels faster to the boundary. India 36-0 in 13th over

The jouney behind cap number 317

Sai Sudharsan's updward trajectory is well summed up by one of our correspondents, Gomesh S, in this story.

https://www.newindianexpress.com/sport/cricket/2025/Jun/20/india-vs-england-making-of-b-sai-sudharsan-test-cap-317

Woakes getting closer

By the looks of it, Woakes is getting closer to getting the laft-hander leg before, similar to how he did in the Ind A - Eng Lions match. India 26-0 in eighth over

Jaiswal gets underway

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been carefully negotiating the English bowlers Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse. Two boundaries, he is currently on 11 runs for 16 balls.

Rahul, meanwhile has a four to his name. 15-0 in five overs.

Toss: England

Squads: England: Crawley, Duckket, Pope, Root, Brook, Stokes(c), Smith (wk), Woakes, Tongue, Carse, Bashir

India: Jaiswal, Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Kohli, Gill, Pant (wk), Jadeja, Shardul, Bumrah (c), Siraj, Kuldeep

B Sai Sudharsan, who's had a stellar IPL campaign earns his first India Test cap. Karun Nair, who's consistently put up performances in the domestic circuit is in a India playing squad for the first time in eight years. Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur is slotted in, presumably for Nitish Kumar Reddy (who last played against Australia)

Hello everyone!

Hello readers! This is the first test match between England and India at Headingley. England bowling first on a track that favours the bowlers more.

