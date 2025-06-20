England vs India 1st Test: Jaiswal, Rahul steady, English bowlers get closer

Here we go, folks, Ben Stokes takes up an LBW review to the third umpire - Josh Tongue, in his first over, bowls to Jaiswal's toes from around the wicket.
Pitching outside leg - not out, umpire's decision was correct
Rahul's cutshot off a fuller delivery of Chris Woakes is perfectly executed, and the ball travels faster to the boundary. India 36-0 in 13th over
Sai Sudharsan's updward trajectory is well summed up by one of our correspondents, Gomesh S, in this story.
By the looks of it, Woakes is getting closer to getting the laft-hander leg before, similar to how he did in the Ind A - Eng Lions match. India 26-0 in eighth over
Yashasvi Jaiswal has been carefully negotiating the English bowlers Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse. Two boundaries, he is currently on 11 runs for 16 balls.
Rahul, meanwhile has a four to his name. 15-0 in five overs.
Toss: England
Squads: England: Crawley, Duckket, Pope, Root, Brook, Stokes(c), Smith (wk), Woakes, Tongue, Carse, Bashir
India: England squad: Crawley, Duckket, Pope, Root, Brook, Stokes(c), Smith (wk), Woakes, Tongue, Carse, Bashir
B Sai Sudharsan, who's had a stellar IPL campaign earns his first India Test cap. Karun Nair, who's consistently put up performances in the domestic circuit is in a India playing squad for the first time in eight years. Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur is slotted in, presumably for Nitish Kumar Reddy (who last played against Australia)
Hello readers! This is the first test match between England and India at Headingley. England bowling first on a track that favours the bowlers more.