Champions Trophy: New Zealand to chase 250 for Group A bragging rights against India

New Zealand won the toss and opted to field, limiting India to 249-9 in their final Group A match of the Champions Trophy on Sunday.

Shreyas Iyer top-scored for India with 79 off 98 balls while Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel chipped in with 45 and 42 respectively.

For New Zealand, Matt Henry (5/42) grabbed a five-wicket haul to be the most successful bowler.

New Zealand's Glenn Phillips pulled off a stunning catch to dismiss India great Virat Kohli in the batsman's landmark 300th ODI.

Kohli fell for 11 off 14 balls after New Zealand invited India to bat first in Dubai with the result of the match to decide the semi-final line-up of the 50-over tournament.

But it was Phillips' fielding marvel that brought the match alive as he dived full stretch to his right at backward point and held on to the ball travelling at a fast pace from Kohli's bat off fast bowler Matt Henry.

Kohli, 36, stood in disbelief for a few seconds before trudging back to the pavilion as the fans went silent.

Social media, however, was soon abuzz with reactions to the catch: "The Superman of the tournament", wrote one fan on X.

Both India and New Zealand have already made it to the semifinals after winning both their earlier matches, and Sunday's winner will top Group A.

The winner of the match will play Australia in the semi-final, with the loser taking on South Africa.

Irrespective of the placing and opponent, India will play the first semi-final in Dubai on Tuesday after they refused to travel to hosts Pakistan because of political tensions.

New Zealand will leave for Lahore after the match, with the second semi-final to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Brief Scores: India: 249 for 9 in 50 overs (Shreyas Iyer 79; Matt Henry 5/42).

(With inputs from PTI and AFP)