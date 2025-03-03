Congress leader calls Rohit Sharma 'fat', 'most unimpressive captain'; BJP slams comments

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed faced sharp criticism for calling Indian captain Rohit Sharma "fat for a sportsman" and the "most unimpressive captain" in the nation's cricketing history.
Her now-deleted post on X came after Sharma was dismissed for 15 runs off 17 balls during the India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy match.
The remarks drew heavy backlash from fans, with a Pakistan-based journalist defending Sharma as a "world-class performer." Responding to the journalist, Shama questioned Sharma's greatness compared to former Indian captains like Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli.
"He is a mediocre captain as well as a mediocre player who got lucky to be the captain of India," she added.
Her comments sparked a political row, with BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari slamming her for the remarks, "Shame on Congress! Now they are going after the Indian cricket captain! Do they expect Rahul Gandhi to now play cricket after failing in Indian politics?"
"This is the same Congress that humiliated athletes for decades, denied them recognition, and now dares to mock a cricketing legend? The party that thrives on nepotism is lecturing a self-made champion?" BJP leader Radhika Khera said.
Shama later clarified her remarks. Speaking to ANI, she said, "It was a generic tweet about the fitness of a sportsperson. It was not body-shaming. I always believed a sportsperson should be fit, and I felt he was a bit overweight, so I just tweeted about that. I have the right. What is wrong in saying? It is a democracy."