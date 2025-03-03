Congress leader calls Rohit Sharma 'fat', 'most unimpressive captain'; BJP slams comments

The remarks drew heavy backlash from fans, with a Pakistan-based journalist defending Sharma as a "world-class performer." Responding to the journalist, Shama questioned Sharma's greatness compared to former Indian captains like Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli.

"He is a mediocre captain as well as a mediocre player who got lucky to be the captain of India," she added.

Her comments sparked a political row, with BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari slamming her for the remarks, "Shame on Congress! Now they are going after the Indian cricket captain! Do they expect Rahul Gandhi to now play cricket after failing in Indian politics?"