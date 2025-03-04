Cricket

Champions Trophy: Australia opt to bat first in semi-final, India retain Varun over Harshit

The match is a rematch of the 2023 ODI World Cup final, where Australia beat India on their home turf. India now seeks revenge and a spot in the Champions Trophy final.
Rohit Sharma, left, speaks to Australia's captain Steve Smith at the toss ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal cricket match between India and Australia at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Rohit Sharma, left, speaks to Australia's captain Steve Smith at the toss ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal cricket match between India and Australia at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.(Photo | AP)
Online Desk
Updated on
1 min read

Australia won the toss against India and chose to bat first in the first semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai.

The match serves as a rematch of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 final, where Australia defeated India on their home turf. This time, India will be eager to settle the score by securing a place in the Champions Trophy final.

Team India has stuck with the same playing XI from their victory against New Zealand. Varun Chakravarthy, who impressed with a five-wicket haul in that match, retains his place, while Harshit Rana misses out.

However, Australia made two changes from their previous match-playing XI, bringing in Cooper Connolly for injured Matthews Short and Tanveer Sangha for Spencer Johnson.

Reflecting on the toss, India’s captain Rohit Sharma admitted he was uncertain about whether to bat or bowl, stating, "When in two minds, it is better to lose the toss."

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

Australia Playing XI: Cooper Connolly, Travis Head, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha.

india vs australia
Semi Finals
2025 Champions Trophy
ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com