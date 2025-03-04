Champions Trophy: India lose two early wickets in chase of 265 against Australia in semi-final

India have lost two early wickets in its chase of 265 against Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final in Dubai.

Shubman Gill was the first to go, being castled by Ben Dwarshuis for eight to leave India at 30/1. Australia dropped Rohit Sharma twice before he became the second man out, trapped leg before by Cooper Connolly for 28 off 29 balls.

At the end of 10 overs, India were 55/2 with Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer at the crease.

Earlier, Australia were bowled out for 264 in 49.3 overs after electing to bat. Skipper Steve Smith top-scored with 73 while Alex Carey made 61. For India, Mohammed Shami was the most successful bowler with three wickets while Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets apiece.

Carey had made a brisk 61 off 57 balls before being run out by a direct hit from Shreyas Iyer in the 48th over.

Steve Smith’s dismissal in the 37th over was crucial, preventing Australia from reaching 300+. Despite India's disciplined bowling, it was the well-paced fifties from Smith and Carey that helped Australia post a modest 264.

This came after Varun Chakravarthy sent back Ben Dwarshuis for 19. Dwarshuis and Carey had put on a valuable 34 runs for the seventh wicket.

Earlier, Glenn Maxwell hit a six off Axar Patel but was bowled off the next ball. His dismissal for 7 came soon after skipper Steve Smith was bowled by Mohammed Shami for 73. Smith and Alex Carey had put on 54 runs for the fifth wicket.

Shami had provided the first breakthrough, dismissing Cooper Connolly for a duck as India's bowlers kept the pressure on in the opening overs.

Connolly’s dismissal came after a dramatic appeal from India. A distinct sound was heard as he attempted a shot, and KL Rahul took a clean catch. The on-field umpire was unmoved, but India confidently took a DRS review. UltraEdge confirmed a faint edge, sending Connolly back and giving Shami the early breakthrough.

After the first wicket, Travis Head counterattacked with aggressive strokes before falling to Varun Chakravarthy, caught by Shubman Gill.

Following the wicket, Gill received a warning from the on-field umpires for releasing the ball too quickly after completing the catch at long-off.

According to MCC laws, a catch is considered complete only when the fielder has full control over both the ball and their own movement after making contact with it.

Jadeja claimed Australia's third wicket, dismissing Marnus Labuschagne for 29 runs. The umpire gave it out immediately, and Labuschagne consulted Steve Smith but opted against a review.

Jadeja followed it up by dismissing wicket-keeper Josh Inglis who was caught by Virat Kohli at cover for 11.