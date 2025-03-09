I am not retiring from ODI format, don't spread rumours: Rohit Sharma

DUBAI: India skipper Rohit Sharma on Sunday dismissed the speculations about his career after winning the ICC Champions Trophy, saying that he is not quitting the ODI format anytime soon.

Since the tour of Australia, speculations were rife about Rohit's future in team as well as his position as captain but a match-winning 76 in the final against New Zealand has given him a new lease of life.

"I am not going to retire from this (ODI) format. Going forward please don't spread rumours," Rohit said at the post-match press conference after India beat New Zealand by four wickets to clinch the trophy.

He was expectedly quizzed about his future plans and he said that things will remain as it is.

"No future plans. Jo ho raha hain, woh chalta jayega (Whatever is happening will keep continuing)," Rohit added.