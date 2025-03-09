Mitchell, Bracewell fifties help New Zealand notch up 251 after Indian spinners' heroics in Champions Trophy final

Indian spinners dominated the Champions Trophy 2025 final, restricting New Zealand to 251 for 7 in 50 overs at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/45) led the attack, while Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami picked up a wicket each after New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner opted to bat first.

Daryl Mitchell (63 off 101) and Michael Bracewell (53 off 40) played crucial knocks, guiding the Blackcaps through a tricky middle phase. Despite a strong start at 69 for 1 in 10 overs, New Zealand struggled to maintain momentum against India's spinners.

Chakravarthy removed Will Young early, but the real turning point came in the 11th over when Kuldeep bowled Rachin Ravindra with a deceptive googly, breaking a 57-run opening stand. In the very next over, Kane Williamson chipped a return catch to Kuldeep, reducing New Zealand to 75 for 3.

With India’s four-pronged spin attack in full control, New Zealand endured an 81-ball boundary drought until Glenn Phillips finally broke free with a six off Kuldeep. Chakravarthy later dismissed Phillips with a quick 93 kmph googly, ending a promising 57-run fifth-wicket stand.

Mitchell fought hard, reaching his half-century off 91 balls, and looked to accelerate alongside Bracewell, who played some attacking strokes. The duo added 46 runs for the sixth wicket, but Shami dismissed Mitchell in the 46th over as he mistimed a lofted shot to Rohit Sharma.

Bracewell’s late hitting ensured New Zealand added 50 runs in the final five overs, pushing their total past 250.

New Zealand made one change, bringing in Nathan Smith for the injured Matt Henry, while India fielded an unchanged XI.