NZ's Mitchell fights back with fifty as Indian spinners dominate Champions Trophy final

New Zealand found themselves in trouble at 196 for 5 in 44 overs after Varun Chakravarthy bowled Glenn Phillips in the Champions Trophy 2025 final against India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Daryl Mitchell, holding the innings together, reached his half-century off 91 balls, but the Blackcaps continue to struggle with a run rate slightly above four.

Earlier, Rachin Ravindra and Will Young provided a steady start with a 57-run opening partnership - the highest against India in the tournament - before the spinners shifted the momentum.

Chakravarthy provided the first breakthrough by trapping Young LBW, while Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Ravindra with a well-pitched googly before removing Kane Williamson, who chipped a simple return catch.

Ravindra (37 off 29) had attacked the Indian pacers early on, striking four boundaries and a six as Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya struggled to contain the flow of runs. However, once the spinners took charge, New Zealand lost their grip, slipping to 83 for 3 after 15 overs.

Kuldeep (2/8 in 3 overs) and Chakravarthy have taken two wickets each, while Ravindra Jadeja has picked up one. Their efforts have put India in firm control.

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner had opted to bat first after winning the toss, bringing in Nathan Smith to replace the injured Matt Henry. India, meanwhile, fielded an unchanged XI.

At the crease, Mitchell (51*) and Bracewell (21*) look to push the total forward.