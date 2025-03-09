Shreyas Iyer departs on brink of fifty as NZ force another twist, KL Rahul steps in

Shreyas Iyer appeared to have steadied India’s innings in the ICC Champions Trophy final in Dubai, but Mitch Santner dismissed the well-set batter in the 39th over, opening up the match once again.

Earlier, the mounting pressure from dot balls led to Rohit Sharma's dismissal for 76.

Shubman Gill was dismissed by Mitchell Santner, while Michael Bracewell accounted for Virat Kohli's wicket. Rachin Ravindra took the crucial scalp of Rohit Sharma.

KL Rahul and Axar Patel are at the crease, as India look to navigate this tricky phase of play without further setbacks.

Earlier, Indian spinners dominated the game restricting New Zealand to 251 for 7 in 50 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/45) led the attack, while Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami picked up a wicket each after New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner opted to bat first.

Daryl Mitchell (63 off 101) and Michael Bracewell (53 off 40) played crucial knocks, guiding the Blackcaps through a tricky middle phase. Despite a strong start at 69 for 1 in 10 overs, New Zealand struggled to maintain momentum against India's spinners.

Chakravarthy removed Will Young early, but the real turning point came in the 11th over when Kuldeep bowled Rachin Ravindra with a deceptive googly, breaking a 57-run opening stand. In the very next over, Kane Williamson chipped a return catch to Kuldeep, reducing New Zealand to 75 for 3.

Williamson, who managed only 11 runs, sustained a quadriceps strain while batting and will not take the field in the second innings, the New Zealand Cricket Board confirmed. Mark Chapman has replaced him in the field, but the extent of Williamson’s injury and potential lay-off remains uncertain.

With India’s four-pronged spin attack in full control, New Zealand endured an 81-ball boundary drought until Glenn Phillips finally broke free with a six off Kuldeep. Chakravarthy later dismissed Phillips with a quick 93 kmph googly, ending a promising 57-run fifth-wicket stand.

Mitchell fought hard, reaching his half-century off 91 balls, and looked to accelerate alongside Bracewell, who played some attacking strokes. The duo added 46 runs for the sixth wicket, but Shami dismissed Mitchell in the 46th over as he mistimed a lofted shot to Rohit Sharma.

Bracewell’s late hitting ensured New Zealand added 50 runs in the final five overs, pushing their total past 250.

New Zealand made one change, bringing in Nathan Smith for the injured Matt Henry, while India fielded an unchanged XI.