Rohit could continue as Test captain but opinions still divided in BCCI

NEW DELHI: The Champions Trophy triumph has added to the aura of Rohit Sharma and it won't be a surprise if he travels to England as the leader of the pack even though the selectors are yet to make a decision on the Test tour starting June 20.

It is understood that a consensus has not been reached on Rohit as an automatic choice for captaincy.

Jasprit Bumrah's fitness status is an issue and so does the lack of a distinct leadership prospect in the next line of young Indian players.

Rohit was under pressure to perform in Dubai, as a 1-3 series defeat in Australia accentuated his own poor form.

But the triumphant run in the UAE has certainly given the skipper breathing space and elbow room.

But the question remains if the national selection committee will consider success in ODI format while deciding on the more challenging Test format, where the returns have been modest of late.

The team suffered six hard-to-digest defeats in the last World Test Championship cycle.

The new cycle for India will begin with the England series, where the first Test will be played at the Leeds.