Where do I want to go? What is my energy levels like: how Virat Kohli felt after Aussie series... got the excitement back in a few days

BENGALURU: For much of the two-day RCB event at the Padukone-Dravid Centre of Excellence in the city, the vibe had been relaxed. Some polite applause after sessions but a lot of the enthusiasm had generally been reserved for grabbing free cups of coffee from the inhouse dining hall. Some of the speakers did have the attention of the audience but the shutterbugs weren't working overtime.

It all changed in the post noon session of the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit on Saturday. As soon as Virat Kohli checked in, there was a different undercurrent. It was appointment listening. Fresh from playing a big role in India's march to the Champions Trophy title in Dubai, the 36-year-old, who will link up with his Indian Premier League (IPL) team in the next day or two, the former India captain, in conversation with Isa Guha, was intimate on a number of topics including the importance of families, his own fitness journey, social media and how India can improve its sporting knowledge. Excerpts:

On getting a chance to reflect on his achievements

To be honest, I can't do that naturally. I never thought I would be in this place. As a child, going to the academy, I was just excited to have a net. I never sit down and think what I have achieved. I have a lot of gratitude. If you ask me what is it that I want to achieve more, I can't give you an answer. It's just about having the privilege of representing my country... from the first day, these are the kind of things that make me feel excited to go out there and keep playing because I still love playing the game.

On the most recent titles you have won

The only thing we as a team have tried to do is create an environment of fun. When you go to a practice session, you are looking forward to being at the ground with your friends. It doesn't feel like a drag, it doesn't feel like I have to get off the bus for another session. It's like when are we going to get together with the boys again? I think that's the only thing we've tried to do, which is try to create a really nice and light environment. Allow the guys to kind of prepare in the way that they want to. Making them aware of the conditions at play, what is required to succeed in those conditions. And then give them the responsibility to go and work on those things. I think it came out beautifully. The guys adapted really well to what was in front of them. And hence we ended up winning because we adapted to the conditions much better than the others.