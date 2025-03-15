Where do I want to go? What is my energy levels like: how Virat Kohli felt after Aussie series... got the excitement back in a few days

BENGALURU: For much of the two-day RCB event at the Padukone-Dravid Centre of Excellence in the city, the vibe had been relaxed. Some polite applause after sessions but a lot of the enthusiasm had generally been reserved for grabbing free cups of coffee from the inhouse dining hall. Some of the speakers did have the attention of the audience but the shutterbugs weren't working overtime.
It all changed in the post noon session of the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit on Saturday. As soon as Virat Kohli checked in, there was a different undercurrent. It was appointment listening. Fresh from playing a big role in India's march to the Champions Trophy title in Dubai, the 36-year-old, who will link up with his Indian Premier League (IPL) team in the next day or two, the former India captain, in conversation with Isa Guha, was intimate on a number of topics including the importance of families, his own fitness journey, social media and how India can improve its sporting knowledge. Excerpts:
On getting a chance to reflect on his achievements
To be honest, I can't do that naturally. I never thought I would be in this place. As a child, going to the academy, I was just excited to have a net. I never sit down and think what I have achieved. I have a lot of gratitude. If you ask me what is it that I want to achieve more, I can't give you an answer. It's just about having the privilege of representing my country... from the first day, these are the kind of things that make me feel excited to go out there and keep playing because I still love playing the game.
On the most recent titles you have won
The only thing we as a team have tried to do is create an environment of fun. When you go to a practice session, you are looking forward to being at the ground with your friends. It doesn't feel like a drag, it doesn't feel like I have to get off the bus for another session. It's like when are we going to get together with the boys again? I think that's the only thing we've tried to do, which is try to create a really nice and light environment. Allow the guys to kind of prepare in the way that they want to. Making them aware of the conditions at play, what is required to succeed in those conditions. And then give them the responsibility to go and work on those things. I think it came out beautifully. The guys adapted really well to what was in front of them. And hence we ended up winning because we adapted to the conditions much better than the others.
On your lowest point and how did you get out of it
I can't pinpoint one. If you ask me about the intensity of how I felt, the most recent Australia tour would be the one as that's most fresh... Because I got a good score in the first Test, I thought, ‘right, let's go. There's going to be another big series for me.’ For me it's just about the acceptance of, ‘Okay fine. This is what happened. I'm going to be honest with myself. Where do I want to go? What is my energy levels like?’ I'm not sitting here in 48 hours or 72 hours’ time to make a decision. Let me go, spend time with family. Let everything calm down, and see how I feel in a few days. Within five-six days, I was excited to go to the gym. I was like, okay fine. It's all good.
On the importance of family (the Board of Control for Cricket in India, following the below-par Australia series, put in place restrictions around family during tours)
It's very difficult to explain to people how grounding it is to just come back to your family every time you have something which is intense. I don't think people have an understanding of what value it brings. And I feel quite disappointed about that because it's like people who have no control over what's going on are kind of brought into conversations and put out at the forefront that, ‘Oh, maybe they need to be kept away.’ If you ask any player, do you want your family to be around you all the time, they’ll be like, ‘Yes!'.
On your fitness and nutrition and how important was it for you take the other players with you on that journey
There was a realisation that I needed to change the way I'm preparing as an athlete. The next day onwards, I changed everything about my diet and training. The motivation was something that came from within. No one had to force me. If I'm starting off physically underprepared or lesser than the opposition, then how am I be giving myself a chance to succeed? So it started from this is what Indian cricket needs moving forward. Eventually you look at what happened after I became captain and we started to bring in this kind of culture into the team as well. It became a fabric that went into the culture of Indian cricket. That was a great lesson for me as well. Like if the vision is larger and the intent is for the greater good of everyone around you. Then you can still lead it.