I don't want to go to room, sit alone and sulk: Kohli bats for family on tours

"The role of family is very difficult to explain to people…how grounding it is to just come back to your family every time you have something which is intense, which happens on the outside," said Kohli during RCB’s Innovation Lab summit which concluded here on Saturday.

"I don't think people have an understanding of what value it brings."

Kohli said having the family around would help a player to recover from on-field disappointments that much quicker.

"I don't want to go to my room and just sit alone and sulk. I want to be able to be normal. Then you can really treat your game as something that is a responsibility.

"Not in a vague sense, but in a very real way that you finish your commitment and then you come back to your house, you're with family, and absolutely normalcy in your house and normal family life goes on.

"So, for me, that is absolutely a day of immense pleasure. I won't miss any opportunities to go out and spend time with my family whenever I can,” said Kohli.