Pakistan's Khushdil Shah fined for shoulder barge against New Zealand bowler during first T20

WELLINGTON: Pakistan allrounder Khushdil Shah has been fined 50% of his match fee and incurred three demerit points for breaching the ICC code of conduct against New Zealand during the first Twenty20 on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the eighth over of Pakistan's innings when Khushdil collided with New Zealand bowler Zac Foulkes while taking a single.

Foulkes had his back to the batter, who collided with him using his left shoulder.

Khushdil accepted sanctions imposed by match referee Jeff Crowe and it was his only offence in the past 24 months.

Khushdil top-scored for Pakistan with 32 runs, while New Zealand won the match by nine wickets.

The second match in the five-match series is in Dunedin on Tuesday.