IPL 2025 Updates| GT vs PBKS: Titans keep pace in steep 244-run chase after Shreyas' fireworks

Gujarat Titans openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan made a brisk start as they chased a 244-run target in their IPL season opener against Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.
Batting first, PBKS posted a mammoth 243/5, powered by a blistering 97 off 42 balls from new skipper Shreyas Iyer, along with explosive knocks from opener Priyansh Arya and Shashank Singh at the death.
With just over 12 runs needed per over, the Titans duo raced to 50 in five overs, with Gill leading the charge.
However, his aggressive knock was cut short at 33 off 14 balls when Glenn Maxwell struck in the final over of the powerplay.
Sudharsan kept the scoreboard moving and was joined by veteran English wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler.
Shreyas, Shashank wreak havoc
Put into bat first by GT skipper Gill, the Kings raced to 73/1 at the end of the powerplay after some early damage from deubtant Araya, who opened alongside wicketkeeper Prabhsimran Singh.
The southpaw dominated early on, striking at over 200. He hammered seven fours and four sixes in a 23-ball 47 before falling to Afghanistan's Rashid Khan in the seventh over.
Prabhsimran managed just five before being dismissed in the third over, but Shreyas kept the momentum going as Punjab aimed for a formidable total. He was joined by Afghan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai, who fell for 16 to Titans spinner Sai Kishore in the 11th over. Kishore struck twice in the same over, removing the explosive Glenn Maxwell for a first-ball duck, leaving PBKS in trouble at 105/4.
Undeterred, the Punjab skipper took on Kishore and Rashid, bringing up his half-century off 27 balls as he continued to dismantle the Titans' attack. He was joined by Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who chipped in with a brisk 20 off 15 deliveries before Kishore claimed his third wicket in the 16th over.
Shreyas then stepped on the gas in the 17th over, taking Prasidh Krishna apart for 24 runs with three sixes and a boundary. Shashank Singh, a breakout star for PBKS last season, joined Iyer as the duo tore into the Titans' attack, smashing 18 runs off Rashid in the 18th over.
Entering the final over, Iyer stood unbeaten on 97 off 42 deliveries at the non-striker's end, eyeing a century on his Punjab Kings debut.
However, Shashank had other plans, taking apart Mohammed Siraj for 23 runs with five boundaries to propel PBKS to 243/5 as he finished unbeaten on 44 off just 16 balls.
Playing XI
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (Wk), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (C), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Azamatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (Wk), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, R Sai Kishore, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Iyer, who is Punjab's new skipper, will lean on his captaincy credentials as he looks to turn around the fortunes of perennial underperformers in this IPL. He enjoyed huge success leading Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title last year, four years after guiding Delhi Capitals to the 2020 IPL final, and now faces the challenge of ending Punjab's 18-year-long wait for their maiden IPL title.
The Punjab team reached the semifinals in 2018 and made it to the final once in 2014, but despite numerous squad changes and leadership shifts, they have failed to break into the top 5 in the last four editions, even after rebranding to Punjab Kings from Kings XI Punjab.
As for team dynamics, GT's batting strength will rely on a solid start from Gill and England's wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler, who will be looking to bounce back from recent poor form. The middle-order will be in the hands of West Indian Sherfane Rutherford, Sai Sudharsan, and Masood Shahrukh Khan, with all-rounders Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, and Mahipal Lomror expected to contribute.
On the bowling front, Mohammed Siraj will look to make a big impact and return to the national reckoning after missing out of the Champions Trophy, while Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, South African Gerald Coetzee, and veteran Ishant Sharma will provide added firepower to GT's pace attack. GT's spin department will be led by Rashid Khan with left-arm spinner Sai Kishore providing valuable support.
Punjab Kings, on the other hand, will depend on skipper Iyer, Josh Inglis, Prabhsimran Singh, Marcus Stoinis, and Glenn Maxwell for their batting. The Punjab outfit also boasts a strong line-up of all-rounders in Azmatullah Omarzai, Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Shahank Singh, and Musheer Khan.
The pace bowling department will be led by Arshdeep Singh, who will be itching to get back in action after not getting a game in the Champions trophy. He will have Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Sen, and Yash Thakur in the pace unit, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar will hope for a successful season.