IPL suspended indefinitely amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan



With both militaries actively engaging, Pakistan have already moved their T20 league, Pakistan Super League, to United Arab Emirates (UAE). The BCCI, meanwhile, has decided to suspend the tournament temporarily.



On Friday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were supposed to play in Lucknow but as things stand, teams will return to their respective bases until further notice. Multiple reports indicate that Cricket Australia have informed their players to return home in the days to come. Both CA and Cricket West Indies have released statements regarding the safety of their players and their well being.

As things stand there is no clarity on what lies ahead for the IPL. One has to wait and see how things proceed from here and whether this has any impact on India’s international schedule when they tour Bangladesh in August and are expected to play the Asia Cup In September.