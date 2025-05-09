IPL suspended indefinitely amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan

WITH tensions escalating between India and Pakistan, the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has ground to a halt, at least for the time being. While the official confirmation is to be expected soon from the BCCI, they have informed the franchises regarding the decision.
This comes less than 15 hours after the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Captials in Dharamsala was called off midway after a series off projectiles from Pakistan and a subsequent blackout in bordering states. The BCCI top brass met on Friday morning and the final decision was made.
On Thursday night, Arun Dhumal, the IPL Governing Council chair, had told this daily that they are assessing the situation. BCCI vice-president, Rajiv Shukla, had said: "Today there were security concerns in Jammu and Pathankot, which were close to Dharamsala, that is why we called off the match. Tomorrow we don't know what will happen, based on that we will take a decision. We are arranging a special train tomorrow (Friday) for everyone to leave safely.”
With both militaries actively engaging, Pakistan have already moved their T20 league, Pakistan Super League, to United Arab Emirates (UAE). The BCCI, meanwhile, has decided to suspend the tournament temporarily.
On Friday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were supposed to play in Lucknow but as things stand, teams will return to their respective bases until further notice. Multiple reports indicate that Cricket Australia have informed their players to return home in the days to come. Both CA and Cricket West Indies have released statements regarding the safety of their players and their well being.
As things stand there is no clarity on what lies ahead for the IPL. One has to wait and see how things proceed from here and whether this has any impact on India’s international schedule when they tour Bangladesh in August and are expected to play the Asia Cup In September.