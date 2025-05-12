You have earned every bit of this goodbye: Anushka Sharma, celebrities salute Virat Kohli's legendary Test career

NEW DELHI: Hours after Indian cricket star Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket, his wife and actor Anushka Sharma on Monday said it was a privilege to watch him evolve after every series in the format and come back a "little wiser and humbler".
Kohli, 36, on Monday announced his retirement from Test cricket ending the speculation about his future in the longest format of the sport.
He turned up in 123 Tests for India, scoring 9,230 runs with 30 hundreds at an average of 46.85.
Sharma, 37, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram praising her husband.
"They'll talk about the records and the milestones - but I'll remember the tears you never showed, the battles no one saw, and the unwavering love you gave this format of the game. I know how much all this took from you. After every Test series, you came back a little wiser, a little humbler and watching you evolve through it all has been a privilege," she captioned her picture with Kohli.
Kohli will only play in ODIs now, having already retired from T20 Internationals last year.
"Somehow, I always imagined you'd retire from international cricket in whites. But you've always followed your heart, and so I just want to say my love, you've earned every bit of this goodbye," the actor added in the post.
Kohli and Sharma tied the knot in 2017 and share two children - daughter Vamika (four) and 15-month-old son Akaay.
Celebrities and cricketers from across the world poured in their tributes, celebrating Virat Kohli’s legendary Test career and reflecting on his impact on the game.
"Congrats to my biscotti. @imVkohli on an epic Test career! Your determination & skill have always inspired me. True legend," Kohli's former IPL teammate, AB de Villiers posted on X.
Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan congratulated Kolhi on his "phenomenal" Test Career.
"As captain, you didn’t just win matches—you changed mindsets. You made fitness, aggression, and pride in whites the new standard. A true torchbearer of modern Indian Test cricket," Pathan wrote on X.
"Virat Kohli’s retirement from Test cricket concludes a remarkable chapter in Indian sports. His passion, discipline, and leadership have inspired millions and brought great pride to the nation. My best wishes to @imVkohli for the next phase of his journey," Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu wrote on X.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the franchise Kohli has loyally served since the inception of the IPL, paid a heartfelt tribute on X, capturing the emotions of millions.
“The curtain falls on a monumental Test Era. But his legacy lives on, etched in time and carved in pride. Thank you, Virat Kohli, for the fire, the bravery, and the unmatched passion. You didn’t just play this format, you elevated it,” RCB's official X account posted.
The comments section of Kohli's Instagram post was flooded with reactions from several fans, including actors Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Neha Dhupia.
"One in a Billion! Go well, King!" Singh wrote.
"Congratulations on an incredible test career and thanks for all the great memories," said Akhtar.
Khurana said he is happy to be born in an era "where we witnessed it inch by inch!" "Rabbb Charhdiyaaan Kalaan ich rakhey! Always," he added.
"Thanks for making every Indian proud," wrote Banerjee.
Dhupia said Kohli's reign will "never end in our hearts".
Actor Suniel Shetty praised the batter, saying he didn't just play cricket but "lived it".
Actor Prakash Raj thanked Kohli for "all the inspiring moments".